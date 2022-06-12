Seventh consecutive FIM Supersport World Championship victory secured

Aegerter Doubles up on the Adriatic Coast

Dominique Aegerter secured his seventh consecutive FIM Supersport World Championship victory today, completing a magnificent double at the Pirelli Emilia-Romagna round, held at Italy’s Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”.

Ten Kate Racing Yamaha’s Dominique Aegerter completed a perfect double victory in Misano, narrowly beating championship rival and fellow R6 rider Lorenzo Baldassarri in Sunday’s encounter.

Starting from pole position, Aegerter made a strong start, settling into second before a mistake on the opening lap dropped him to third, allowing Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team rider Baldassarri into the lead. With the Italian ahead, Aegerter wasted no time, getting through into second on lap five, clearing Yari Montella as he looked to reduce the one-second advantage Baldassarri had opened up.

Catching Baldassarri at the halfway stage, a battle ensued between the two Yamaha riders as they traded places in the final laps. A brave pass at Curvone on the penultimate lap catapulted Aegerter into the lead and left Baldassarri no answer over the final tour of the Misano circuit. Despite the best efforts of his rival, Aegerter crossed the line to take his seventh victory in succession, extending his series lead over Baldassarri to 54 points.

GMT94’s Jules Cluzel looked to make progress after a difficult Saturday race. The Frenchman was locked in battle for the top six positions throughout the 18-lap race, but ultimately finished the race in ninth, securing him vital championship points. Team-mate Andy Verdoia braved the challenge from behind to finish in 11th, while Marcel Brenner brought his VFT Racing Yamaha home in 13th.

Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team rider Peter Sebestyen secured two extra points for 14th place, while second VFT Racing Yamaha rider Kyle Smith narrowly missed out on the points in 16th. Assen podium finisher Glenn van Straalen capped a difficult weekend in 19th on his EAB Racing Team Yamaha R6.

Unai Orradre had a challenging weekend in Misano, retiring from both races. Making a strong start to Sunday’s 18-lap encounter, the Spanish rider was taken out of contention through no fault of his own on lap four, ending his race.

The WorldSSP championship will now take a break before returning to action in a month for the Prosecco DOC UK Round held at Donington Park from the 15th-17th July.

Dominique Aegerter, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha: 1st & 1st

“It’s been another great weekend in Misano. A new lap record, pole position and two race wins, but it wasn’t easy! We had a great battle with Baldassarri in both races, yesterday we were slightly lucky because he exceeded track limits on the last lap, but it was nice to take 25 points. Today was much more difficult because the pace was really quick. I made a small mistake with Bulega on lap one, so I had to dig deep. It was a close and fast race, every lap in the 38’0’s, but I was pleased to take victory in the last laps, securing 25 important points and to take my seventh victory in a row. Thank you to the team because everything was great.

“I’m looking forward to Donington Park. I’ve not raced there since 2009, in the 125cc World Championship. It’s a great track and one that I like. I know the British fans will be there and I hope the sun will be there with us!”

Lorenzo Baldassarri, Evan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team, 2nd & 2nd

“Today I was hoping to take victory, and I came very close to doing that. Congratulations to Dominique, because he rode a great race and between us the pace was very fast. I made a few mistakes when down shifting which gave Aegerter the advantage. Still, it was a good weekend, and we showed that we have the speed for the next races, so ‘thank you’ to the team because they gave me a great bike all weekend and allowed me to fight at the front. I’m looking forward to Donington Park, it’s a new track for me on the Supersport, but I’m looking forward to it and ready to fight.”