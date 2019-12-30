SHINICHI SAHARA TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR BLOG

Team Suzuki Press Office – December 29.

Team SUZUKI ECSTAR’s MotoGP Project Leader Shinichi Sahara has made great steps with his team and discusses the 2019 season, plus moving forward into 2020 in the latest issue of Team Suzuki Racing Magazine.

“The 2019 season was really good for us, we celebrated two victories with Alex Rins, and witnessed the quick progression of Joan Mir despite his injury. But to be truly honest, I was hoping for more podium finishes. Even the position in the team’s classification doesn’t completely reflect our true potential, so we have to work harder.

“I don’t believe we have to change the direction of the development because we have a well-balanced bike, but we need to upgrade and improve the performance overall.

“I like Alex’s attitude, because he is always ready to battle and he’s always able to improve on Sunday when it comes to the race – even when his qualifying position hasn’t been very good.

“I have no doubt that Mir has the true potential to be a top rider in the near future. His crash and injury in Brno affected his performance during the second part of the season and cost him a lot. Despite all this, he still got close to the podium in many races.”