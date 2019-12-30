SUZUKI’S 2019 AMA MOTOCROSS SEASON REVIEW

Team Suzuki Press Office – December 29.

The JGRMX/ Yoshimura/ Suzuki Racing Team overcame a series of ups-and-downs during the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship but came out with some strong results in both classes aboard the RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 after fighting adversity throughout.

Despite injuries, that sidelined some of Suzuki’s top riders, the team hired Fredrik Noren, who joined the squad mid-season as fill-in for injured Justin Hill, instantly gelling with the RM-Z450 and fighting hard to secure eighth overall in the 450 National points standings; a career-best finish for the Swedish rider.

In the 250 class – and making his Suzuki RM-Z250 motocross debut this year – Alex Martin progressed throughout the series earning five individual podiums and a second overall finish.