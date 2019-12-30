SUZUKI’S 2019 AMA MOTOCROSS SEASON REVIEW

December 30, 2019 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on SUZUKI’S 2019 AMA MOTOCROSS SEASON REVIEW

TSR Mag-Winter-AMA Motocross

Team Suzuki Press Office – December 29.

The JGRMX/ Yoshimura/ Suzuki Racing Team overcame a series of ups-and-downs during the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship but came out with some strong results in both classes aboard the RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 after fighting adversity throughout.

Despite injuries, that sidelined some of Suzuki’s top riders, the team hired Fredrik Noren, who joined the squad mid-season as fill-in for injured Justin Hill, instantly gelling with the RM-Z450 and fighting hard to secure eighth overall in the 450 National points standings; a career-best finish for the Swedish rider.

In the 250 class – and making his Suzuki RM-Z250 motocross debut this year – Alex Martin progressed throughout the series earning five individual podiums and a second overall finish.

About Michael Le Pard 3699 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 19 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 300 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Twitter Google+ YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles