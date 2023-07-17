Showcasing excellence at 12th round of FIM Motocross World Championship in Loket

Geerts Powers to Strong Grand Prix Victory in Czech Republic

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Jago Geerts showcased his excellence at the 12th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Loket, Czech Republic, powering his YZ250FM to a stunning Grand Prix win – his fifth of the 2023 season.

Despite facing a few challenges and not feeling entirely at ease on the track, Geerts, pushed through his struggles and once again proved his mettle. The Belgian took his sixth Fox Holeshot and remained flawless in his charge to an impeccable race win – his ninth of the season.

At the same time, Rick Elzinga fought fiercely to secure 10th, showcasing a glimpse of his true talent.

In Race Two, both YZ250FM mounted riders had to fight back from mediocre starts. Geerts showed his resilience once again and fought his way to third place, while Elzinga struggled to make inroads and ultimately finished 13th.

Geerts’s impressive performance has propelled him to third place in the MX2 Championship Standings, while Thibault Benistant, who was sidelined by a heavy fall at the start of the Qualifying Race yesterday, has dropped to fourth. Elzinga remains 11th.

The next round of the FIM Motocross World championship will be held on home soil for Geerts and the Belgium based Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team. The event will take place next weekend, July 22-23, in Lommel.

Click here to view the results from the MXGP of Czech Republic.

Jago Geerts

MX2 Grand Prix of Czech Republic Winner, 45-points

3rd MX2 World Championship Standings, 491 points

“Overall, it was a good weekend. I didn’t feel great on the track, but I still managed to win the first heat. The second race was a bit more of a struggle, but I still managed to get to third and win the overall, which I have to be happy with. Now I am really looking forward to the next two GP’s back in the sand!”

Rick Elzinga

12th MX2 Grand Prix of Czech Republic, 19-points

11th MX2 Championship Standings, 197-points

“It was a new track for me, and it took some time to get used to it. I rode okay, but didn’t feel the best on this track. In the first race I got a decent start and was riding well, but this track is very hard to pass on, so I ended up 10th. I was quite happy with that, but then the second race I had a bad start and with the track being so one-lined, it was really hard to move forward.”