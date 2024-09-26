2024 WorldSBK season gets underway at Motorland circuit in Aragon Spain

Just a few days after the Cremona round, the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team is already hard at work at the Motorland circuit in the Teruel region of Spain.

Nicolò Bulega enters the Aragon weekend with 13 points to make up on Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW), who was declared ‘Fit’ for FP1, after which he will undergo a further check.

For Alvaro Bautista, fresh from second place in Race 2 at Cremona, it will be his home Grand Prix. The Talavera de la Reina-born rider is third in the standings with 283, 69 less than his team-mate.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“It’s nice to be racing on this circuit again because it suits my riding style more than others, with long corners where it is important to make runs. I am curious to see how the behaviour of the tyres has changed on this new asphalt, and for this reason, I can’t wait to take to the track tomorrow”.’

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“I can’t deny that Aragon is a circuit I like a lot. We have had excellent results there in the past, but the situation could be different this weekend in light of the new asphalt and my physical condition, which is improving anyway. My objective, however, is to improve session after session and have fun in front of my family, friends and supporters”.

WorldSSP

After first and second place in Race-1 and Race-2, respectively, Adrian Huertas wants to consolidate his leadership in the World Supersport Championship (+43 points over Montella) in front of his fans.

Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #99)

“I am very motivated for this round. The feeling we found in Cremona was excellent, and we got solid results. I can’t wait to get on track in Aragon and feel the support of many fans”