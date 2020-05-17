Sim Racing: ABB Formula E Race At Home Challenge Hong Kong

Munich. BMW i Andretti Motorsport drivers Maximilian Günther (GER) and Alexander Sims (GBR) were unable to score any points in the fourth race of the season in the ‘ABB Formula E Race At Home Challenge’ on the virtual circuit in Hong Kong (CHN). After two wins and one third-place finish, Günther was forced to withdraw early this time after a crash at the start and another accident during the race. Sims also had to retire his BMW iFE.20. In the Challenge Grid race, Team Redline driver Kevin Siggy (SLO) reached the podium for the fourth consecutive time in BMW i Andretti Motorsport colours, defending his lead in the overall standings.

Günther qualified in fourth place for the Formula E drivers’ race but endured a poor start, having to slam on the brakes after a jump start. He and Sims were then involved in a tumultuous accident in turn one. Sims headed for the pits before retiring, while Günther was able to continue. However, a drive-through penalty for the jump start and another accident saw his race come to a premature end. Victory went to Pascal Wehrlein (GER, Mahindra). Günther is now five points behind Wehrlein in second place.

The 15 points secured by Siggy for finishing third in the Challenge Grid race see him defend his overall lead with a total of 76 points. This time, the second BMW iFE.20 was driven by former soldier and multiple Invictus Games medal-winner Gareth Paterson (GBR).

Reactions to Round 4:

Maximilian Günther (#28 BMW iFE.20, race result: DNF, overall standings: 65 points): “Of course, it’s a shame that I didn’t just miss out on the podium for the first time this season, but failed to score any points at all. Unfortunately, I made a mistake at the start and moved forward too early. Things then got chaotic in turn one, but I made it through somehow. My drive-through penalty put me so far back that I had to risk everything to try and score some points, but then I hit the wall and was forced to retire from the race.”

Alexander Sims (#27 BMW iFE.20, race result: DNF, overall standings: 1 point): “To be honest, that was a dreadful race. I didn’t do well in the rain in qualifying, which meant I had to start way back. Then multiple cars suddenly appeared together right in front of me in turn one. I had no chance of avoiding them and my car was badly damaged. I headed to the pits for repairs, but I was then so far behind that I retired immediately.”