Sim Racing: ABB Formula E Race spin from 1st to last in opening lap

Munich. BMW i Andretti Motorsport driver Maximilian Günther (GER) was unlucky in the sixth race of the “ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge” on the virtual track in New York City (USA): After second place in qualifying, he started from the front row of the grid, but dropped to the back of the field through no fault of his own after a collision at the start and crossed the finish line in 12th place. Alexander Sims (GBR) in the second BMW iFE.20 finished in 14th place. In the Challenge Grid Race, Team Redline driver Kevin Siggy (SLO) extended his lead in the overall standings with his third win of the season after a commanding performance. Cem Bolukbasi (TUR) finished fourth in the second BMW iFE.20.

Günther spun in the first turn after Neel Jani (SUI, Porsche) hit the rear of his car. As a result he had to let the whole field pass him. He went on to fight his way back up into 12th place, but, like Sims in 14th place, finished outside the points. Victory went to Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL, Mercedes).

Siggy pulled away quickly from pole position in the Challenge Grid Race and drove a lonely race at the front. He now has a comfortable lead in the overall standings, with a total of 129 points to his name. Bolukbasi finished fourth, narrowly missing out on the podium in only his second race in the colours of BMW i Andretti Motorsport.

The season finale will be held next weekend, when there will be a race on both Saturday and Sunday.

Reactions to Round 6:

Maximilian Günther (#28 BMW iFE.20, race result: 12th place, overall standings: 73 points): “To be taken out from behind in the first turn after such a good qualifying session and a good start is a real shame. Unfortunately this wasn’t the first time in recent races that I have been hit by rivals when I was in a promising position. But I won’t give up. I will go on the attack again on the final weekend and will give it my all to bring home another few good results. I had no chance today after the accident. My car was so badly damaged that my steering wheel was totally crooked. I couldn’t do any better than 12th place.”

Alexander Sims (#27 BMW iFE.20, race result: 14th place, overall standings: 1 point): “It was fun once again. I got through the first turn really well from the start and was in tenth place. Unfortunately my car was damaged after coming into contact with the wall and I wasn’t able to keep hold of the position. Then, during the race I let Maximilian go past because he was much faster than me. It’s a shame that he had such a difficult race. I’m not ever usually in the position of being ahead of him in the simulator and being overtaken by him.”

Kevin Siggy (#28 BMW iFE.20, Team Redline, 1st place, overall standings: 129 points): “Everything really did go perfectly. Fortunately, at the start I got away well from pole position, which meant I didn’t get caught up in the huge crash in the first turn. From that point on, I drove a few fast laps to pull away from the others quickly. That worked really well, and I was able to bring the win home safely in the end.”