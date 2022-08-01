Spectacular crash ends Ducati’s WorldSSP podium run

Bautista second at the end of a spectacular Race-2. A crash for Rinaldi when he was in third place. Bulega (P2) comes close to his first win in WorldSSP.

After Saturday’s extraordinary victory and the celebrations for the 1000th podium conquered by Ducati in the World Superbike Championship, Alvaro Bautista was again the protagonist in Race-2 finishing in second position after a spectacular battle with Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) and Rea (Kawasaki). Michael Rinaldi’s race, however, lasted only three laps due to a mistake made by the Italian rider who lost the front when he was in third position.

Starting from the front row (P3) after the podium in Superpole Race, Bautista immediately took second position. On lap 3, trying to take the lead, the Spanish rider made a mistake and he was forced off the track, managing, however, to contain the damage. Bautista continued to push and he was able to take the lead. On lap 14 he was passed by Razgatlioglu finishing however with a very precious second place that allows him to go to the summer break as leader of the standings with 31 points ahead of Rea (Kawasaki).

Rinaldi’s race (P4 on the grid) lasted only a few laps in which, however, the Italian rider proved to be at ease with the Ducati Panigale V4R. The mistake at the first chicane of the third lap, committed immediately after a braking overtake on Rea, ousted him from the fight for the podium.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)

“It was a very positive weekend. We knew that we could encounter difficulties on a circuit where I had never ridden with the Ducati. In addition, I was still not 100 percent since the problem with my hand has not been completely resolved yet. With the team, though, I think we also did a great job adapting to the forced choice of tires. The important thing was not to make mistakes and I think the balance is very good.”

Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)

“It was a weekend definitely below our expectations. We were protagonists during practice and even today things seemed to be going very well in the first few laps. Unfortunately, I made a mistake when trying to pass Rea. If I had handled the situation better I could have come home with a podium. But these are the races. In any case, it was a weekend where I learned a lot. In terms of speed and feeling with the bike, I feel I am on the right track.”

WorldSSP

Nicolò Bulega came very close to his first victory in the Supersport World Championship in an abrupt way. After leading for 12 laps, the Italian rider of the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team suffered the attack of Baldassarri (Yamaha) at the end of the straight. A few seconds later the red flag was shown, effectively ending the race.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WSSP)

“It was a really good race. I was leading for many laps and the feeling was very good. Too bad I didn’t win but I think that even if the red flag had not been shown, Baldassarri had a better pace in the final laps than I did. Still, I am happy with this result, the best so far in the season. I thank the team for the work done in these days.”