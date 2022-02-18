Stand-in Racer for Yamaha’s MX2 Season Opener

Yamaha Motor Europe is pleased to announce that Andrea Bonacorsi will replace the injured Thibault Benistant under the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 awning at this weekends’ MX2 Grand Prix of Great Britain. The event marks the start of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship, which will take place at the spectacular Matterley Basin circuit in Winchester, England, on Sunday 20th February. Already a proven talent following a dominant EMX125 title campaign in 2020, in which he celebrated seven race wins, four overall victories and five podium finishes on his way to the crown, Bonacorsi was welcomed into the Yamaha Family at the start of 2021. After a strong rookie season in EMX250 in which he steered his GYTR kitted YZ250F to three podium finishes on his way to fourth overall, the 18-year-old has impressed, earning himself the opportunity to make his MX2 debut with the support of the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team. Hailing from Bergamo, Italy, the talented youngster will use the wild card experience as part of his preparation for the upcoming 2022 European Motocross Championship, which will start on the weekend of March 6th in Mantova, Italy. Andrea Bonacorsi Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 rider “Racing for the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team is really special and it’s something I’ve always dreamed of ever since I was a kid. It really is a dream come true, and to get this opportunity to race at Matterley… it is one of my favourite tracks. I’m really looking forward to making my MX2 debut there, and I hope to bring home as much experience as possible!” Alexandre Kowalski Yamaha Motor Europe MX Racing Manager “It has been a great pleasure to offer Andrea a chance to make his MX2 debut as a Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 rider. It is a symbol of our commitment to the next generation of young riders that are developing within our system. We already know Andrea is an incredible talent, evidenced by his EMX125 title and a strong rookie season in EMX250 last year, where he showed impressive strength and racecraft aboard his GYTR kitted YZ250F. Although he is still young, only 18-years-old, we are very optimistic that he can put in a strong performance at the MX2 opener this weekend. We also have to thank the Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250 team for supporting us and Andrea in taking this incredible opportunity and the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team for making it happen. Of course, our thoughts are also with Thibault, who has had a successful knee surgery last year and will be back on the bike soon. We are wishing Andrea, the team and all Yamaha riders a successful start to their 2022 campaigns at Matterley Basin this weekend.”