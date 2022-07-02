Sim Racing: Second round of the MotoGP Global Series Bugatti Circuit in Le Mans

Piero Ricciuti secures two fifth places in the second round of the 2022 MotoGP Global Series

Piero Ricciuti, e-gamer of the Ducati Lenovo eSport Team, also known by the nickname PieroRicciuti55, got two fifth places in the second round of the MotoGP Global Series held online this afternoon with the MotoGP22 video game.

In the first race on the virtual version of the historic Bugatti Circuit in Le Mans, Piero made a good start, immediately recovering two positions after starting from sixth on the grid. However, due to a technical problem, the Italian e-rider lost ground again but then managed to climb back up to fifth and close the race just a few seconds from the group fighting for the podium. In the second encounter, held in Assen, Ricciuti started from seventh and immediately recovered two positions, moving up to fifth after the start. Piero then engaged in a heated tussle with Jack Hammersley, defending the fifth position to the finish line.

After today’s two races, PieroRicciuti55 occupies the fifth position in the overall standings, 21 points behind the leader.

Piero Ricciuti aka PieroRicciuti55 (#5 Ducati Lenovo eSport Team)

“I’m pretty happy with the two results I got today. I knew it would not be two easy races, but we gave it our all and got the results we expected. After today’s round, we are fifth in the Championship, just a few points behind the first, so the fight for the title is still open. I am confident for the next rounds and will work hard to be more competitive in the next two races. As always, I thank Ducati and Pro2Be Esports for their support!”

The third round of the 2022 MotoGP Global Series will be held online on the 26th of August and will feature one race on the virtual version of the Circuit de Jerez – Angel Nieto (Spain) and one on the Red Bull Ring – Spielberg (Austria).