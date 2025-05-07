The Ducati Lenovo Team arrives at Le Mans for the sixth round of the 2025 MotoGP season

After last week’s productive post-race testing session at Jerez de la Frontera, the Ducati Lenovo Team returns to the track at Le Mans, a track that in the last five seasons has seen the Desmosedici GP triumph in the Sunday race with five different riders (’24 Martin, ’23 Bezzecchi, ’22 Bastianini, ’21 Miller and ’20 Petrucci). Marc Márquez and Francesco Bagnaia, both on the podium here in 2024 (Ducati podium lockout) and satisfied with what was tested in Andalusia, aim to be among the protagonists.

Second in the overall standings and motivated to leave behind the early epilogue in the Spanish GP, Marc – winner at Le Mans three times in the premier class – does not want to leave anything to chance and will take the track to try to resume the streak of positive results.

A real lover of the French track since the lower categories, coming from the double P3 in Jerez and currently third in the general standings, Pecco is working to find confidence and consistency in performances.

First appointment on the track for both, Friday May 9th at 10.45 am local time for the first free practice session.

Marc Márquez (#93 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd (139 points)

“I’m happy to get back at work, Le Mans has been a track that’s particularly friendly to Ducati in the recent seasons and last year I scored a podium here. We did a lot in Jerez in the testing day, I don’t know what exactly we’ll bring here, but I’m positive. It was a good weekend, it’s a shame about the crash on Sunday. The weather and temperatures here in France can be a decisive factor for the race”.

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd (120 points)

“Despite the weather and temperatures, Le Mans is a track that I’ve always liked and that suits well to Ducati. In Jerez I was solid in the Sprint, in the race I lacked overtakings, but we collected a double P3 and a lot of points. Then in the test I made some steps forward, tried some new solutions that we’ll bring here too and that can make us more competitive”.

Circuit Information

Country: France

Name: Circuit des 24 Heures du Mans

Fastest lap: F. Bagnaia (Ducati), 01:37.449 (163.3 km/h) – 2024

Circuit record: E. Bastianini (Ducati), 01:37.107 (165.3 km/h) – 2024

Maximum speed: B. Binder (KTM), 325,8 km/h – 2023

Track length: 4.19 km

Sprint race distance: 13 laps (53.04 km)

Race distance: 27 laps (113 km)

Turns: 14 (9 right, 5 left)

2024 Results

GP Podium: : 1° Martin (Ducati); 2° M. Márquez (Ducati), 3° Bagnaia (Ducati)

Pole Position: Martin (Ducati), 01:29.919 (167.5 km/h)

Fastest Lap: Bastianini (Ducati) 01:31.107 (165.3 km/h)

Racing Statistics

Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Ducati DesmosediciGP

Race Number: 63

GPs Started: 217 (112 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 40 (30 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

Podiums: 78 (55 MotoGP + 16 Moto2 + 7 Moto3)

First GP Wins: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 31 (24 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole position: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Great Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 3 (MotoGP 2023, MotoGP 2022, Moto2 2018)

Marc Márquez

Bike: Ducati DesmosediciGP

Race Number: 93

GPs Started: 272 (194 x MotoGP, 32 x Moto2, 46 x 125cc)

First GP: Qatar 2013 (MotoGP), Qatar 2011 (Moto2), Spagna 2008 (125cc)

Wins: 91 (65 MotoGP + 16 Moto2 + 10 125cc)

Podiums: 153 (114 MotoGP + 25 Moto2 + 14 125cc)

First GP Wins: Americas 2013 (MotoGP), France 2011 (Moto2), Italy 2010 (125cc)

Pole positions: 98 (70 MotoGP + 14 Moto2 + 14 125cc)

First pole position: Americas 2013 (MotoGP), Great Britain 2011 (Moto2), France 2009 (125cc)

World Titles: 8 (MotoGP 2019, MotoGP 2018, MotoGP 2017, MotoGP 2016, MotoGP 2014, MotoGP 2013, Moto2 2012, 125cc 2010)

Championship Information

Rider Standings

Marc Márquez (#93 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd (139 points)

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd (120 points)

Constructors Standings

Ducati – 1st (185 points)

Team Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 1st (259 points)