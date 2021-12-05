Sudden death of KTM MX2 factory racer Rene Hofer

Rene Hofer

The entire KTM family is deeply saddened by the terrible news that MX2 factory racer Rene Hofer, along with two of his friends, has passed away following a skiing incident in Austria.


KTM would like to send love and heartfelt condolences to Rene’s family, friends, his team, along with the entire motocross community during this incredibly difficult time. Rene, a multi-time junior champion and GP winner with a bright future in Grand Prix ahead of him, will be remembered not only for his talent on the track, but also for his approachable, fun-loving and friendly personality, along with his ever-present smile.  

 
Tragically, shortly after midday on December 4th 2021, during an alpine skiing trip with 10 friends, the 19-year-old Austrian and seven others in his group was caught by an avalanche. Rene and two of his friends did not survive the incident. 
 
Rene will be greatly missed by everyone in the KTM family. 
 
Ride on peacefully Rene. You will be missed immeasurably. #711 
