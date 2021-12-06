50 New 2022 Suzuki Motorcycles Launched!

An early Merry Christmas from Suzuki and Total Motorcycle as we present over 50 new must-see 2022 Suzuki motorcycle models! Plus 16 brand-new Suzuki models you haven’t seen before! New Suzuki sportbikes, street, standard, sport, adventure bikes and even a new scooter! Honestly I don’t know where to start but here are just a few of the highlights I would check out first. The new 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa, a wonderful supersport tourer, GSX-R1000RZ a comfortable supersport, iconic GSX-R750Z now only available in the USA. 3 new Suzuki grand-touring sportbikes, GSX-S1000GT+, GSX-S1000GT, GSX-S1000GTA and if you like the “S” (standard) variants, you have to see the GSX-S1000, GSX-S950, GSX-S750 ABS, and little GSX-S125!

Adventure lovers unite as Suzuki for 2022 now has the largest line of ADV adventure bikes ever! Not 1, 5 but 9 new bikes…V-Strom 1050XAA, V-Strom 1050XT Tour, V-Strom 1050XA, V-Strom 1050XT, V-Strom 1050A, V-Strom 650XT Adventure, V-Strom 650XAA, V-Strom 650XT, and V-Strom 650A just incredible.

This is just the tip of the new 2022 Suzuki iceberg and Total Motorcycle not only has all the new Suzuki’s but all the new 2022 bikes and everything back to 1934!! If it’s on 2-wheels, we have it at TMW.

Browse by year, price and specifications and find the perfect Suzuki motorcycle for your next adventure at Total Motorcycle today.

Introducing the new 2022 Suzuki Motorcycle Guide.

New Bike Reviews, Huge Photos, Full Specifications. Get it all at Total Motorcycle with the 2022 Suzuki Motorcycle Guide.

Sportbike

You’ll feel our passion for performance and precision engineering as soon as you twist the throttle.

– 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa – New model

– 2022 Suzuki GSX-R1000 – (USA)

– 2022 Suzuki GSX-R1000R

– 2022 Suzuki GSX-R1000RZ – New model

– 2022 Suzuki GSX-R1000A

– 2022 Suzuki GSX-R750Z – New model (USA)

– 2022 Suzuki GSX-R750

– 2022 Suzuki GSX-R600Z – New model

– 2022 Suzuki GSX-R600

– 2022 Suzuki GSX-R125 – New model (Europe)

Standard / Sport

When you want comfortable ergonomics with plenty of power, standards are the perfect everyday ride.

– 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT+ – New model (USA)

– 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT – New model

– 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GTA – New model

– 2022 Suzuki Katana – New model (Europe)

– 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000 – New model

– 2022 Suzuki GSX-S950 – New model (Europe)

– 2022 Suzuki GSX-S750 ABS – (Canada, Europe)

– 2022 Suzuki SV650 ABS

– 2022 Suzuki SV650 – (USA, Europe)

– 2022 Suzuki SV650X – (Canada, Europe)

– 2022 Suzuki GSX-S125 – New model (Europe)

Cruisers

Whether you crave muscle, style or just a laid-back ride, the Boulevard is a modern classic.

– 2022 Suzuki Boulevard M109R BOSS – (USA)

– 2022 Suzuki Boulevard M109R – (Canada)

– 2022 Suzuki Boulevard C50SE – (Canada)

– 2022 Suzuki Boulevard C50T – (Canada)

– 2022 Suzuki Boulevard C50 – (Canada)

Touring

When you want to see the countryside on two wheels, saddle up on a Boulevard touring bike.

– 2022 Suzuki Boulevard C50T – (Canada)

Adventure

For comfort, versatility and performance, the V-Strom is an open invitation for new adventures on the road less traveled.

– 2022 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XAA – New model (Canada)

– 2022 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Tour – New model (Europe)

– 2022 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XA – (Canada)

– 2022 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT – (Europe)

– 2022 Suzuki V-Strom 1050A – (Canada, Europe)

– 2022 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure – (USA)

– 2022 Suzuki V-Strom 650XAA – New model (Canada)

– 2022 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT – (USA, Europe)

– 2022 Suzuki V-Strom 650A

Dual Sport

If you’re torn between smooth pavement and wilderness trails, jump on a Dual Sport.

– 2022 Suzuki DR650S – (USA)

– 2022 Suzuki DR650SE – (Canada)

– 2022 Suzuki DR-Z400S

Supermoto

Tame urban streets on this DR-Z dressed for the city.

– 2022 Suzuki DR-Z400SM

Motocross

When you need to win on the track, our RM-Z series is the unfair advantage.

– 2022 Suzuki RM-Z450

– 2022 Suzuki RM-Z250

– 2022 Suzuki RM85

Off Road

Like getting down and playing in the dirt? Do it on a DR-Z.

– 2022 Suzuki DR-Z125L

– 2022 Suzuki DR-Z125 – (Canada)

– 2022 Suzuki DR-Z50

Scooter

– 2022 Suzuki Burgman 400

– 2022 Suzuki Burgman 200 – New model (USA)

2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT+: MILES OF EFFORTLESS PERFORMANCE.

Introducing the 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT+…

The all-new 2022 GSX-S1000GT+ intelligently combines the championship performance of its GSX-R1000-based engine with a nimble, lightweight chassis to provide riders with an exciting and comfortable GT riding experience. Here is a Grand Tourer with sportbike level functionality, avantgarde styling, truly functional integrated side cases, plus an extensive selection of optional equipment features.

More than an evolution of the prior generation GSX-S1000F, the GSX-S1000GT+ fulfills the transformation in what performance-minded touring enthusiasts desire, whether heading out on a long trip with a passenger on board, or enjoying a sporty solo romp up a twisty ribbon of asphalt. The GSX-S1000GT+’s performance is a revelation, its appearance breathtaking, and the new Suzuki mySPIN connectivity application integrated into the full-color TFT instrument panel provides easy access to contacts, maps, music, and phone communication.

Using long-stroke, GSX-R engine architecture, the 999cc four-stroke, liquid-cooled DOHC in-line four engine delivers smooth, consistent power throughout its wide power band. This enhances the riding experience, both at the low- to mid-range engine speeds commonly used in daily riding, and through the mid- to high-range used when travelling long distances on the highway. Refined and controlled performance is managed by Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) technology, including electronic cruise control, traction control* and clutchless quick shifting, so passing slower traffic is an opportunity, never a challenge.

The twin-spar aluminum frame and superbike-braced swingarm help deliver agile handling and great road-holding ability that will go the distance. Visually stunning, the new trellis-style sub-frame design creates secure attachment points for the high capacity 36L side cases, while allowing for a thick, more comfortable passenger seat. The GSX-S1000GT+’s cargo capacity and suspension control can flex to each new destination, thanks to its fully adjustable, inverted KYB fork and easy-to-adjust rear shock. The dual, ABS-equipped**, radial-mounted, four-piston, Brembo-front brake calipers and 310mm floating rotors provide the controlled stopping performance needed to travel two-up with confidence.

Comfort is vital to miles of effortless performance, and the GSX-S1000GT+ is ready to accept your next long ride. Set behind the wind-tunnel developed windscreen, the GT+’s cast-aluminum handlebar is wider than the prior GSX-S1000F’s bars, and is shaped and positioned for a comfortable reach, delivering the proper leverage to guide the GSX-S1000GT+ on any road. The handlebar’s special rubber mount damps vibration to the rider’s hands, while all the footrests have durable rubber inserts to damp vibration to the rider’s and passenger’s boots. The rider and passenger seats have a new sporty design that maximizes comfort on long rides, and both sport a new cover material that balances grip with freedom of movement. The rider’s seat-shape further expands freedom of movement, while the pillion design maximizes passenger comfort and integrates well with the new grab-bar design.

The GSX-S1000GT+ puts a new face on sport touring performance and comfort. The striking and original face of the GT+ begins with a raked nose, while a pair of horizontally arranged LED headlights, V-shaped position light, new mirror design, and side-mounted LED turn signals fashion a unique Grand Touring appearance that is distinctively Suzuki. The GT+’s daring styling continues into the standard side cases and optional touring windshield for a fully integrated appearance. The GT+’s two available body colors are the majestic Metallic Reflective Blue, and the ever-popular Glass Sparkle Black combined with unique GT logos to identify the 2022 GSX-S1000GT+ as motorcycling’s best road companion.