Suzuka 8 Hours Japan returns after two years absent from 2022 EWC calendar

ENDURANCE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP RETURNS TO SUZUKA

Team Suzuki Press Office – August 24.

The Suzuka 8 Hours in Japan will feature on the 2022 EWC calendar after two years absent due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The event, a highlight of the EWC calendar in Japan, will take place at the Suzuka Circuit on August 7th.

Traditionally held on the last weekend of July, the 2022 edition has been scheduled for early August on a one-off basis to avoid any calendar clashes with the other FIM championships.

The Suzuka 8 Hours has always drawn international riders competing in the MotoGP and the FIM Superbike World Championship, who are recruited by the Japanese factory teams to compete against the top FIM Endurance World Championship teams.

Mobilityland, the organiser of the Suzuka 8 Hours, the International Motorcycling Federation and Discovery Sports Events, the promoter of the FIM EWC, foresee that the event will once again be held on its traditional date in 2023.