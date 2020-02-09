SUZUKI ECSTAR WRAP UP A SUCCESSFUL SEPANG TEST

Team Suzuki Press Office – February 9.

Alex Rins: 3rd – 1:58.450 +0.101

Joan Mir: 11th – 1:58.731 +0.382

Sylvain Guintoli: 25th – 2:00.100 +1.751

The first official test of 2020 has drawn to a close, with Team SUZUKI ECSTAR enjoying plenty of strong laps and gleaning a lot of information from the three-day stint on track.

Alex Rins continued working on the new chassis and various different setups. He also tried the new tyres supplied by Michelin. Rins felt happy with the progress made over the three days.

On the other side of the garage, Joan Mir spent this final day fine tuning his settings and working on electronics and tyres. He used the remaining time to complete a race simulation and admitted that he feels better with his new GSX-RR every day.

Sylvain Guintoli began the third day of testing but later handed over to fellow Test Rider, Takuya Tsuda. The pair confirmed many of the parts tested by Alex and Joan.

Team SUZUKI ECSTAR will be back on track in Qatar on February 22nd.

Ken Kawauchi:

“For this first test of the year, we brought many parts; chassis, swingarm, electronics cowlings and some engine updates. Before the start of this test I was worried that we wouldn’t have time to go through everything, but we managed to do it and we found a good direction. This test was about trying these new parts, and then at the next test we’ll work to confirm the package more precisely and finalise everything. We’re pleased with how everything went here and the work we’ve done, and I’m confident about the Qatar Test.”

Davide Brivio:

“It was a very good test; we did a lot of work and completed our planned program. We confirmed the new engine, tested the chassis, the aerodynamics, and the electronics and so on. We found improvements and positive things which can improve our overall package. The riders worked hard here, and they are both in good shape with good pace, so everything went well. In Qatar we’ll check a few things to confirm if they work equally well there and finalise the package, and then we’ll prepare for the first race. When we get to the first race we’ll truly know how well the testing went.”

Alex Rins:

“Today was the last day of the test, and we’re happy how all three days went. We tested everything we had on the list and now we go to the Qatar Test with a better bike than last year. I improved my rhythm and race pace here, and also my best lap time, so I’m happy with that. We’ll continue working and see how things are in Qatar, when we arrive there we will try the new parts again to compare how they work on a different track layout.”

Joan Mir:

“I feel really good on the bike, it’s better every day. In the morning I tried the new soft tyre, but in the end I improved my lap time without the soft tyre so that was something positive. We’ve found good things in this test and we have strong potential, I think in Qatar we will take another step forward, and then we’ll be closer to the front. It will be interesting to try the bike on a different circuit.”

Sylvain Guintoli:

“It’s been a busy few days! I was riding at the ‘shakedown test’ for three days before this, so I’ve now done six days of riding and completed around three hundred laps! So, we’ve got loads of work done and it’s been really interesting. We tried different aerodynamic packages and chassis settings, and we’ve completed our planned program, so we’re really pleased. The bike is feeling good and Suzuki is doing a great job with all the work, and the atmosphere in the team is incredible.”

Combined classification after Day 3:

1 Fabio QUARTARARO Petronas Yamaha SRT 1:58.349 Day 3 Session

2 Cal CRUTCHLOW LCR Honda CASTROL 1:58.431 0.082 0.082 Day 3 Session

3 Alex RINS Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1:58.450 0.101 0.019 Day 3 Session

4 Francesco BAGNAIA Pramac Racing 1:58.502 0.153 0.052 Day 3 Session

5 Valentino ROSSI Monster Energy Yamaha Moto 1:58.541 0.192 0.039 Day 3 Session

6 Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati Team 1:58.606 0.257 0.065 Day 3 Session

7 Pol ESPARGARO Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1:58.610 0.261 0.004 Day 3 Session

8 Jack MILLER Pramac Racing 1:58.616 0.267 0.006 Day 3 Session

9 Dani PEDROSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1:58.662 0.313 0.046 Day 2 Session

10 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1:58.694 0.345 0.032 Day 3 Session

11 Joan MIR Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1:58.731 0.382 0.037 Day 2 Session

12 Miguel OLIVEIRA Red Bull KTM Tech 3 1:58.764 0.415 0.033 Day 3 Session

13 Marc MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team 1:58.772 0.423 0.008 Day 3 Session

14 Franco MORBIDELLI Petronas Yamaha SRT 1:58.831 0.482 0.059 Day 2 Session

15 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati Team 1:58.859 0.510 0.028 Day 3 Session

16 Maverick VIÑALES Monster Energy Yamaha Moto 1:58.893 0.544 0.034 Day 2 Session

17 Johann ZARCO Reale Avintia Racing 1:58.951 0.602 0.058 Day 3 Session

18 Alex MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team 1:59.042 0.693 0.091 Day 3 Session

19 Brad BINDER Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1:59.104 0.755 0.062 Day 3 Session

20 Tito RABAT Reale Avintia Racing 1:59.549 1.200 0.445 Day 3 Session

21 Jorge LORENZO Yamaha Test Team 1:59.697 1.348 0.148 Day 3 Session

22 Bradley SMITH Aprilia Factory Racing 1:59.841 1.492 0.144 Day 3 Session

23 Takaaki NAKAGAMI LCR Honda IDEMITSU 1:59.860 1.511 0.019 Day 3 Session

24 Iker LECUONA Red Bull KTM Tech 3 1:59.898 1.549 0.038 Day 3 Session

25 Sylvain GUINTOLI SUZUKI Test Team 2:00.100 1.751 0.202 Day 3 Session

26 Mika KALLIO Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 2:00.148 1.799 0.048 Day 3 Session

27 Yamaha TEST 3 Yamaha Test Team 2:00.791 2.442 0.643 Day 2 Session

28 Yamaha TEST 1 Yamaha Test Team 2:00.920 2.571 0.129 Day 2 Session

29 Yamaha TEST 2 Yamaha Test Team 2:01.744 3.395 0.824 Day 1 Session

30 Lorenzo SAVADORI Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 2:03.150 4.801 1.406 Day 1 Session

31 Takuya TSUDA SUZUKI Test Team 2:03.674 5.325 0.524 Day 3 Session