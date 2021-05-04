Taking profit at MotoGP Circuito de Jerez

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Tech3 KTM Factory Racing completed over 200 laps between them today to close a fourth and final day of riding at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto and the one-day IRTA test. Only hours after the Gran Premio Red Bull de España and the fourth round of the championship the Jerez asphalt was again abused by the MotoGP pack for their second official test of the year.

Miguel Oliveira, Brad Binder, Danilo Petrucci and Iker Lecuona continued to work both on the 2021 race configuration of their KTM RC16s in order to optimize the current Michelin tire allocation for the season as well as ideas with a view to the Grands Prix to come.

It was Oliveira who departed the Andalucía venue Monday afternoon with the fastest lap-time from the KTM quartet. He rested 7th and his quickest effort just 0.6 of a second from the top spot. Binder was 11th and was the last rider on track while Lecuona and Petrucci were 17th and 19th respectively.

Le Mans and the mix of high speed and strong braking zones will entertain the Shark Grand Prix de France on May 15th-16th.

Miguel Oliveira: “We took profit of the day to look at different solutions on the bike set-up and the soft front tire and medium rear; as we would in a race simulation. We had many good laps. It was important to understand how to use soft compounds and our front feeling while also trying not to lose with the modifications we’ve already made to gain an advantage. We want to keep the positive characteristics of the bike.”

Brad Binder: “We had a busy day. We wanted to work more with the softer front tire and think ahead to some of the tracks ahead. We did our homework and I’m definitely happy with some of the conclusions we reached to try and make life a bit easier for us. A lot of laps! We had a couple of small new things and managed to assess those. The best part of a test is that you can see which ideas work and which ones don’t. We got some good information for the guys.”

Iker Lecuona: “The target was to improve and trying to adapt myself and also the bike to the soft tire. today I struggled a bit but, finally, with the team we tried many things on the base and I managed to be quicker. Also, our pace was better than during the race. In general, I think we were working very well today. We will see what happens in Le Mans, but for the moment I’m fairly satisfied.”

Danilo Petrucci: “We tried a different balance of the bike to make the rear tire work a bit better. Especially in the latter part of the race we feel good, when the tire is already worn a bit, also in braking. But we can’t really use the rear tire when we have some extra traction in the beginning, which means that in Qualifying we struggle quite a bit and also the first part of the race yesterday has been pretty difficult. Overall today I understood the bike more, although I didn’t find what I was looking for. Anyway, I’m really looking forward to Le Mans, which is a track that I was on the podium the last three years. I hope there, we can find a good way.”

Mike Leitner, Red Bull KTM Race Manager: “This test day was really important. We had a big agenda and many ideas from the company. The hours were just flying by and all the riders did some fine work. We had a big ‘menu’ of test items for the chassis and we worked a lot on electronics and the suspension also. I think we did a good job and hopefully we can get the benefit out of it in France. Thanks to the factory for the big effort to keep giving us solutions and to both teams for pushing all the way through this week in Jerez.”

Sebastian Risse, Technical Coordinator MotoGP: “I think overall we can say we had a pretty good day. There were quite a few items piling up in the last few weeks because neither the tracks nor the situations allowed us to test during a GP weekend. So, we were looking forward to this opportunity here to work through a wide range of things for the bike. There was a lot and I think each rider found some positives. We did not have time to give everybody everything yet so we will put together a plan to do that in the coming GPs. Of course, only a race scenario can show where we really are but I think we have some more tools at our disposal for the next rounds.”

Results MotoGP Jerez IRTA test 2021

1. Maverick Viñales (ESP), Yamaha 1:36.879

2. Alex Rins (ESP), Suzuki +0.034

3. Joan Mir (ESP) Suzuki +0.431

4. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN) Honda +0.469

5. Johann Zarco (FRA) Ducati +0.556

7. Miguel Oliveira (POR), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.629

11. Brad Binder (RSA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.819

17. Iker Lecuona (ESP), Tech3 KTM Factory Racing +1.495

19. Danilo Petrucci (ITA), Tech3 KTM Factory Racing +1.729