TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR COMPLETE WINTER TESTING ON TOP FORM

Team Suzuki Press Office – February 24.

Alex Rins: 4th – 1:54.068 (+ 0.210)

Joan Mir: 6th – 1:54.129 (+ 0.271)

Monday saw the final day of testing before the 2020 season commences, and Team Suzuki Ecstar are leaving Doha with a clear sense of their potential and with satisfaction following the hard work done by the riders.

Alex Rins used this last day to string together a series of laps in a race simulation. He also confirmed some settings and is prepared for the race day, which will take place in just under two weeks’ time. Finishing the day in third place, Rins feels confident and satisfied with the work done.

Joan Mir spent time working on tyre comparisons and he also did a time attack in the latter part of the session. He showed great consistency throughout the day, closing with a sixth place which was just 0.271 seconds from the top spot. He also reported feeling content and ready for the season start.

Both Rins and Mir improved their lap times over the course of the test, setting their fastest laps towards the end of Monday’s session.

Team Suzuki Ecstar will be back in action at Losail International Circuit in two weeks for the opening race weekend of the season that will take place on Sunday March 8th.

Ken Kawauchi – Technical Manager:

“It was a good test, both riders have finished the winter testing on good form, and they’ve done very well. We were able to confirm important things to do with the engine spec. and the chassis and now everything is in place for us to start racing with this package. I’m really looking forward to the first round!”

Davide Brivio – Team Manager:

“The testing has gone well, and we feel positive because we followed our plan to create and confirm the final package – but the true test will be when we start racing! Now we can homologate the parts that we’ve confirmed and begin preparing for the start of the season. Both our riders have shown really good pace, so we’re happy with that, especially as it was only testing. Both Alex and Joan are feeling relaxed and well prepared.”

Alex Rins:

“I’m so happy; I was first on day one, second on day two, and third on day three! Sincerely, we tested everything we needed to, and the team worked so well. We’ve taken a step forward compared with last year and I feel confident, at least for the first race. I like to take things step-by-step, so I’m not thinking long term at the moment, but I’m certainly ready for FP1 in less than two weeks! The Top 15 riders are really close, so I think it will be an exciting Grand Prix.”

Joan Mir:

“It’s been a successful test; I improved my lap times and my pace each day and I feel really happy with the bike. Now we just have to continue like this because everything is going in the right direction. We’re really close to the top guys and we have strong pace, but in the race it can be a different story. The Team have done an incredible job, so let’s see what happens!”

Qatar Test – Combined Standings Day 1 – 2 – 3:

1 Maverick VIÑALES SPA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 1:53.858 Day 3 Session

2 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA Petronas Yamaha SRT 1:53.891 0.033 0.033 Day 3 Session

3 Fabio QUARTARARO FRA Petronas Yamaha SRT 1:54.038 0.180 0.147 Day 2 Session

4 Alex RINS SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1:54.068 0.210 0.030 Day 3 Session

5 Jack MILLER AUS Pramac Racing 1:54.105 0.247 0.037 Day 3 Session

6 Joan MIR SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1:54.129 0.271 0.024 Day 3 Session

7 Marc MARQUEZ SPA Repsol Honda Team 1:54.149 0.291 0.020 Day 3 Session

8 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU 1:54.239 0.381 0.090 Day 3 Session

9 Brad BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1:54.283 0.425 0.044 Day 3 Session

10 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA Ducati Team 1:54.312 0.454 0.029 Day 3 Session

11 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA Pramac Racing 1:54.326 0.468 0.014 Day 3 Session

12 Valentino ROSSI ITA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 1:54.332 0.474 0.006 Day 3 Session

13 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1:54.432 0.574 0.100 Day 3 Session

14 Johann ZARCO FRA Reale Avintia Racing 1:54.565 0.707 0.133 Day 2 Session

15 Pol ESPARGARO SPA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1:54.623 0.765 0.058 Day 3 Session

16 Danilo PETRUCCI ITA Ducati Team 1:54.634 0.776 0.011 Day 1 Session

17 Tito RABAT SPA Reale Avintia Racing 1:54.674 0.816 0.040 Day 3 Session

18 Cal CRUTCHLOW GBR LCR Honda CASTROL 1:54.830 0.972 0.156 Day 3 Session

19 Miguel OLIVEIRA POR Red Bull KTM Tech 3 1:55.008 1.150 0.178 Day 3 Session

20 Iker LECUONA SPA Red Bull KTM Tech 3 1:55.301 1.443 0.293 Day 3 Session

21 Alex MARQUEZ SPA Repsol Honda Team 1:55.519 1.661 0.218 Day 3 Session

22 Bradley SMITH GBR Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1:55.916 2.058 0.397 Day 3 Session