Thrilling Win in Trentino Papenmeier WMX

MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Ivano Van Erp celebrated his third win of the 2021 season at the sixth round of the EMX125 Championship in Pietramurata, Italy. Additionally, Yamaha closed an action-packed year of WMX racing, with Yamaha Germany’s Larissa Papenmeier mounting the top step of the podium at the sixth and final round. The German was joined on the podium by Ceres 71 Yamaha Racing’s Nancy van de Ven, who retained her vice World Champion status after uncorking her third bottle of podium champagne this season on the third step. The sixth round of the EMX125 Championship at the tight and twisty ‘Ciclamino’ circuit in Pietramurata got off to a sensational start for the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team. The outfit took top honours in qualifying with all three GYTR kitted YZ125 powered youngsters topping the time sheets. Van Erp was the fastest in Group One, posting a 1’43.453 to go pole for the second time this season, ahead of teammate Ferruccio Zanchi, who secured P.2 with a 1’43.608. Meanwhile, in Group Two, Karlis Reisulis topped the time-sheets for the first time in his EMX125 racing career, going fastest with a 1’43.728. Van Erp finished an intense opening race in second position after a thrilling race-long battle with the championship leader, Valerio Lata, that went right down to the wire. Following gate-drop, Van Erp started outside of the top-five but quickly found the fastest lines on the track and set the fastest lap of the race as he stormed forward. The 432 swapped the lead back and forth with Lata, but was narrowly edged at the flag. Putting in an equally impressive performance, Reisulis weaved his way through the field after starting 23rd to finish seventh, while Zanchi recovered from a poor start to finish 21st. In the final race of the day, a better start allowed van Erp to control the race from start to finish, for his third race win of the season, as teammates Zanchi and Reisulis crossed the finish line in 10th and 12th. Following a hard-fought EMX125 round of Trentino, where Van Erp was victorious and Reisulis and Zanchi were classified 10th and 17th respectively, van Erp has moved up into fourth in the Championship Standings with four rounds remaining. Zanchi and Reisulis are currently in eighth and 12th, respectively. The MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team will remain inside the paddock in Trentino for the next six days with the seventh and eighth rounds of the series taking place on Tuesday 26th and Saturday 30th October.