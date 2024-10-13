Thrilling WorldSBK Race after team’s best 2024 qualifying performance at Estoril

Rea Converts Front Row to Positive Fifth in Estoril Race 1, Locatelli Falls from Podium Position

Pata Prometeon Yamaha riders Jonathan Rea and Andrea Locatelli both fought at the front of the pack in a thrilling WorldSBK Race 1, after the team’s best 2024 qualifying performance at Estoril today.

Rea conquered the wet track conditions during Superpole to run at the top of the time sheets for much of the session, ending up third and earning a front-row start for Race 1 this afternoon during Round 11 of the FIM Superbike World Championship. Teammate Locatelli was not far behind, setting the fourth-best time and completing the team’s best combined qualifying result this season.

When the lights went out, it was the #55 of Locatelli who made the best start of the Pata Prometeon Yamaha pair as he pushed forward aggressively into second on the opening lap. At the start of Lap 2, the Italian looked very strong as he overhauled Danilo Petrucci into Turn 1 on the brakes and took the lead, until he was passed by Toprak Razgatlioglu at the end of Lap 4.

Nicolo Bulega then fought with “Loka” and took second position, as Locatelli pushed to the maximum to maintain pressure and hold on to the last podium position. Riding on a fine limit to keep the chasing pack behind him, unfortunately he made a small mistake and lost the front into Turn 7 with just six laps to go.

Close behind the podium battle, Rea was in an epic fight for fourth with an ever-changing group of riders in one of his strongest dry long race performances in 2024. The Northern Irishman finished just three seconds from the podium after 21 Laps, engaging in some hard-but-fair racing in the process that sets a positive tone for Sunday’s remaining two tests.

The final day in Estoril begins with Warm Up at 9:00 local time, the 10-lap Superpole Race at 11:00 and Race 2 at 14:00.

SUPERPOLE RESULTS

RACE 1 RESULTS

Jonathan Rea – SP: P3 / Race 1: P5

“Overall, a positive Race 1! This was my best main race position with the Yamaha R1 in the dry so far, I gave everything and ended up only a couple of seconds from the podium. We were close but not close enough. It’s the first time all weekend that we’ve completed a lot of laps in the dry to gather some clear information to give back to our engineers to improve the package tomorrow. If I can come out on Sunday and take the maximum from our R1 then I will be happy! Today, I didn’t feel “perfect” on the bike but I think we can take some positive steps for tomorrow. It was tough to make a good race set up with the weather yesterday but now we have clear areas to work on and the aim is to be back enjoying the fight again.”

Andrea Locatelli – SP: P4 / Race 1 DNF

“After such a positive Superpole result even with difficult conditions in the wet, we were having a good race! But unfortunately, in Turn 7 I lost the front. We were pushing for the maximum, this is the most important thing we can do – to go on the limit and then I wanted to be able to bring home a podium result because it was something that we need, for the hard work that we do always, for the team and especially for myself. Honestly, it was just bad luck but this is sometimes racing. I can’t say anything more, I did the maximum from the beginning, I was riding with the fastest guys and fighting to stay in the podium positions. We need to keep looking forward, go on with our heads held high and try again tomorrow.”