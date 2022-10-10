Riddle me this: What do you get when you have 22 Ninja’s in a room? A: Bruce Lee movie! Enter the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja Fist of Fury! New Kawasaki Hyperbike Ninja’s, Supersport Ninja’s and Sport bike Ninja’s form a Circle of Iron and unleash the Way of the Dragon upon the Honda, Suzuki and Yamaha competition. Like a Bruce Lee movie the new Kawasaki Ninja’s are a must see from Japan, like the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja H2R, 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R ABS KRT Edition, 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R ABS, 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX, 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 ABS and little dragon 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400 ABS KRT. Check them all out on Total Motorcycle today!

2022 and 2023 Kawasaki Motorcycle Model Guide, the most modern mixed martial arts oriented motorcycle website to ever exist. “everybody was kung fu fighting, Those cats were fast as lightning…”

Hyperbike

– 2023 Kawasaki Ninja H2R

– 2023 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon

– 2023 Kawasaki Ninja H2

Supersport

– 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R ABS

– 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR ABS

– 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R ABS

– 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R KRT Edition

– 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R ABS KRT Edition

– 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R ABS KRT

– 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R KRT

– 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

– 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R ABS

Street Sport

– 2023 Kawasaki Z H2

– 2023 Kawasaki Z H2 SE

– 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX

– 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 ABS KRT

– 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 KRT

– 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 ABS

– 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650

– 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400 ABS KRT

– 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400 ABS

– 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400

BUILT BEYOND BELIEF

NINJA H2R

The development of the Ninja H2R goes beyond the boundaries of any other Kawasaki motorcycle. ‘Built Beyond Belief’, the world’s only limited production supercharged hypersport model represents the unbridled pinnacle of Kawasaki engineering, with astonishing acceleration and mind-bending top speed suitable only for the track. The Ninja H2R features a 998cc inline four-cylinder engine, proprietary supercharger, lightweight trellis frame, compact superbike dimensions, carbon fiber aerodynamic devices, fully adjustable high-performance racing suspension and a rigid single-sided swingarm. This closed-course only motorcycle also features Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM), Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers, Öhlins rear shock, highly durable self-healing paint and sits at the head of the class in advanced electronics and technological development. The 2023 Ninja H2R is available in Mirror Coated Matte Spark Black.

NINJA H2 AND H2 CARBON

The Ninja H2 and Ninja H2 Carbon motorcycles amount to pure street-legal hypersport

performance. Featuring a 998cc inline four-cylinder engine, proprietary supercharger, lightweight trellis frame, compact superbike dimensions, aerodynamic bodywork, and a rigid single-sided swingarm. Both models feature high-spec Brembo Stylema brake calipers, Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS), Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC-9 modes) and Kawasaki’s highly durable self-healing paint. In the cockpit, a TFT (thin-film transistor) color instrumentation display with four selectable display modes can be found, as well as Bluetooth Smartphone Connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP*. Bringing all this power and technology to the pavement are Bridgestone RS11 tires. The Ninja H2 Carbon was developed as a special, limited-edition model that features beautiful, strong, and lightweight carbon fiber front bodywork and special insignia. The 2023 Ninja H2 is available in Mirror Coated Spark Black with an MSRP of $31,500, while the 2023 Ninja H2 Carbon is offered in Mirror Coated Matte Spark Black / Candy Flat Blazed Green with its clear coated raw carbon fiber fairing on display.

NINJA 650

NEW Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC)

Kawasaki is no stranger to the pursuit of performance, excitement, and all-out fun, and nothing embodies this philosophy more than the new 2023 Ninja 650 motorcycle. It’s one of the most well-balanced motorcycles Kawasaki has produced, blending fun and easy handling with optimal engine and chassis performance, and the legendary sleek Kawasaki Ninja styling.

For 2023, the Ninja 650 receives Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC), Kawasaki’s advanced traction control system that provides both enhanced sport riding performance and the peace of mind under certain conditions to negotiate low-traction surfaces with confidence. The system looks at a number of parameters to get an accurate real-time picture and allows riders to select between two modes to suit their riding situation and preference. Mode 1 is the least intrusive, helping to manage traction during cornering and designed with sport riding in mind. This mode facilitates acceleration out of corners by maximizing forward drive from the rear wheel. In Mode 2, intervention occurs earlier, meaning when excessive wheel spin is detected the engine output is reduced to allow grip to be regained. This helps riders navigate wet pavement or bad stretches of road. Additionally, riders may elect to turn the system off.

The Ninja 650 features the tried and true 649cc parallel-twin engine that is perfect for a daily commute or an afternoon out on some tight, winding, back roads. Its lightweight chassis delivers smooth and agile handling that is both sporty and versatile. The sharp styling found on the Ninja 650 gives it a sporty appearance that is sure to catch the attention of new and seasoned riders alike. Its 4.3” all-digital TFT color instrumentation provides a premium feel and offers full color for great visibility. Twin LED headlights feature low and high beam as well as a position lamp. Utilizing its Smartphone Connectivity through RIDEOLOGY THE APP*, a number of functions can be accessed, logged, and reviewed contributing to an enhanced motorcycling experience.

NINJA ZX-10R

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R supersport continues to set the bar high in the pinnacle of road racing around the globe with unmatched success on the racetrack, including carrying Kawasaki to seven FIM Superbike World Championships (WorldSBK) since 2013. The Ninja ZX-10R has a 998cc in-line four-cylinder 16-valve engine that balances power with manageability and its paired with the latest and most advanced electronics such as Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), Bosch IMU, Sport-Kawasaki TRaction Control (S-KTRC), Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM), Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS), Kawasaki Engine Brake Control, Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS), Öhlins Electronic Steering Damper and Power Modes. An aluminum twin-spar frame, Showa Balance Free Front Fork (BFF), and horizontal back-link rear suspension with a Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion (BFRC) shock have been developed with technology straight from Kawasaki’s World Superbike factory racers and contribute to the Ninja ZX-10R’s cornering performance and light handling. The high-grade TFT (thin film transistor) color instrumentation with smartphone connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP* and electronic cruise control further add to the high-grade appearance and convenience. The next-generation bodywork and styling with integrated winglets were designed with aerodynamic performance in mind and offer improved drag resistance and an increase in downforce, while its recently introduced air-cooled oil cooler increases cooling and boosts engine performance.

NINJA ZX-10RR

The 2023 Ninja ZX-10RR shares many of the same great engine, suspension, and chassis features found on the Ninja ZX-10R. This World Championship winning, single-seat superbike has been developed through Kawasaki’s racing efforts in WorldSBK. With pure performance in mind, the Ninja ZX-10RR engine boasts numerous performance upgrades such as specially designed camshafts, intake and exhaust valve springs that accommodate the camshafts, lightweight pistons with matching piston pins and a DLC coating, lightweight titanium connecting rods manufactured by Pankl, and the elimination of intake funnels in the airbox. These engine upgrades work together to achieve a quicker engine response with a higher rev limit. Marchesini forged wheels were designed to specifically meet the needs of the powerful engine and are fitted with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tires.

NINJA ZX-6R KRT EDITION

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R supersport motorcycle boasts a potent 636cc engine, advanced electronics and a lightweight chassis. The 636cc engine has been optimized for the street and the track, offering an exhilarating experience in a wide range of riding situations, allowing you to rule the track and run the streets. The Ninja ZX-6R features a 636cc in-line four-cylinder DOHC engine, Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS), sophisticated instrumentation, styling with twin LED headlights and taillight, Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS), selectable power modes combined with Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC), class-leading SHOWA suspension, SHOWA SFF-BP fork, Assist & Slipper Clutch, comfortable ergonomics with adjustable clutch lever, multi-function LCD screen, and a pressed-aluminum perimeter frame.

NINJA ZX-14R ABS

The 2023 Ninja ZX-14R supersport will continue its reign as “King of the Quarter Mile.” Featuring a powerful 1,441cc DOHC inline-four engine that can deliver plenty of power and a unique monocoque aluminum frame for balance, performance and responsive handling. Premium onboard electronics and uncompromising refinement allow the rider to take on the track and the backroads with sophisticated ease. It is equipped with two power modes and a three-mode Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC) system that can easily be turned on or off with switches. The Ninja ZX-14R also features a back-torque limiting Slipper clutch, stainless steel braided clutch and brake lines, Brembo 4-piston monobloc calipers paired with large floating front discs and a high-grade dash meter. The 2023 model is equipped with ABS as standard and is available in a Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray / Flat Ebony color scheme.