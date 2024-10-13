Manufacturers’ World Championship title winner: Ducati

Bulega second at Estoril. Bautista goes from P11 to P2 but crashes ten laps from the flag. Huertas second in WorldSSP with Ducati, which secures the Manufacturers’ title.



On the one hand, the second place is by Nicolò Bulega, the protagonist of a great race. On the other hand, there is disappointment in Alvaro Bautista, who crashes 10 laps from the end after a superb comeback.

These were the mixed emotions for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team at the end of Race-1 of the Estoril Round, the eleventh event of the 2024 WorldSBK season.



Starting from fourth position after a qualifying session complicated by the rain, Bulega makes a good start. Still, he risks going off track on the third lap after an aggressive overtaking move by Rea (Yamaha). The Italian rider remains focused, and thanks to a solid race pace, he recovers position after position, climbing to second place.



Bautista’s qualifying is even more difficult due to a crash in the final phase. The Spanish rider starts eleventh and can recover as many as nine positions in the first six laps, then try to catch Razgatlioglu (BMW). Halfway through the race, however, Bautista makes a mistake at Turn 6 and crashes.



Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“The feeling was good from the start, even though I lost a lot of positions after Rea’s manoeuvre. The feeling was good, and I had much fun during the race. Catching Toprak was impossible today. We will try again tomorrow”.



Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“Despite a good start, I must confess that right from the first laps, I felt I didn’t have the best feeling with the front. When I found myself in the second position and tried to push to stay close to Toprak, things got worse, and I crashed, losing the front”.





WorldSSP

Adrian Huertas finished second in Race-1, which Montella (Ducati) won. Ducati celebrated the Manufacturers’ World Championship title at the end of the race.



Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #99)

“I am unsatisfied with the race as I had to battle some problems. However, I am happy with this second place, which gives me important points. To have contributed to the Constructors‘ title won by Ducati fills me with pride”.