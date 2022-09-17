Title hunt at the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or

F.C.C. TSR Honda France is currently second in the provisional ranking, only 23 points behind the leader. The team is confident and determined to fight for the world championship title aboard the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.

Honda’s endurance specialists with Josh Hook, Mike Di Meglio and Alan Techer placed their Honda #5 fourth on the grid ahead of tomorrow’s 24-hour race after the two qualifying sessions.

For this final round, Techer is replacing the injured Gino Rea, who suffered a serious accident during the last race in Suzuka 8 Hours. The team got together today to send another message to Gino who continues his recovery. Frenchman Techer knows the team and the bike very well as he was part of the F.C.C. TSR Honda France team when they won the championship title in 2017/2018.

In the first qualifying session on Thursday, the Fireblade #5 was placed provisionally in second place, with Hook being the second fastest rider in his group with a time of 1.52.511 and the same for Di Meglio, who set a lap time of 1.52.630. Then Techer took the third position with a time of 1:53.159.

The Honda trio was the third fastest team on the track at the night session.

On Friday, again on a sunny track but with more windy conditions, Hook set the fourth fastest time, 1:52.155, during the second qualifying session. Di Meglio set a time of 1:52.953, which placed him fifth, same position as Techer who did 1:53.428.

Considering only the two best times, the combined qualifying times placed the CBR 1000RR-R Fireblade in the 4th position on the starting grid.

National Motos Honda set the third-best lap time in their category, 1:55.135. The solid trio of endurance riders, Sebastien and Valentin Suchet and Guillaume Raymond is convinced to get a good result with an excellent performance of the CBR 1000RR-R Fireblade and fight for the podium.

Privateers Honda RAC 41 Chromeburner signed the fifth fastest lap in the Superstock category, 1:55.554, and the team has high expectations to repeat the podium as they did last season. The race pace of the Fireblade is very good, and the three riders feel very confident on it in any conditions, even if it is hot or cold.

For this race, Chris Leesh and Wayne Tessels are sharing the saddle of the Honda #41 with a new rider Jonathan Hardt, a fastest Superstock rider who won Bol d’Or race last year.

The 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or race will be flagged of at 3pm (CEST) on Saturday, 17th September and finished at 3pm (CEST) on Sunday 18th September.