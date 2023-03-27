Made for roads and city. Point A to point B just got a whole lot sweeter. Experience the wind in your face, air in your lungs, and what life on two wheels has to offer. Top 20 Electric eBikes for 2023 from Total Motorcycle! Harley-Davidson, Ducati, Yamaha, Triumph, KTM and Kawasaki. 2023 was a big year for eBike from many of your favorite motorcycle manufacturers as government regulations force industries to pivot to a societal great reset in how we live, eat, work and what we buy. Everything from 3D printed meat to banning gas stations, you and I my friends are on the cusp of a whole new world and thus it is up to you and your wallet/purse if eBikes supplement motorcycles, get more people into riding or replace motorcycles entirely.

20 eBikes for 2023 is quite a lot of selection for any bicycle rider and when you combine features, prices, style and size, you sure have a lot to choose from. Everything from over $10,000 to under $1000, from full sized adult eBikes to child eBikes, if you can believe it.

For now, let Total Motorcycle introduce you to our Top 20 list of eBikes for 2023 that you can look out to try, buy or pass on!

Go ahead and hop that curb. Pop a wheelie. Rip a skid. Rediscover the pure, uncomplicated joy of exploring your world on two wheels. Rediscover the pure, uncomplicated joy of exploring your world on two wheels.

Introducing the Top 20 Electric eBikes for 2023 from Total Motorcycle! Also check out our 2022, 2023 and now new 2024 Motorcycle Model Guides, packed with fun, features and fresh models.

Our Top 20 List with full photos and descriptions below:

Honorable Mentions

Introducing the new 2023 Ducati TK-01RR…

The TK-01RR is an e-enduro that adopts the most modern technical solutions, with the aim of making every riding phase exciting and letting you experience off-road at its best, even on the most inaccessible routes.

The Shimano EP8 engine with which it is equipped is pure performance, with a weight of 2.6 kg which makes it one of the lightest and most compact engines in the segment and a maximum torque of 85Nm with a maximum servo assistance ratio of 400%. The torque is always delivered with maximum fluidity. Combined with the Shimano Etube Project App, the EP8 system allows advanced degrees of customization, to adapt the character of the engine to your needs. In fact, the application allows you to vary maximum torque, acceleration and assistance timing in real time, even using the smartphone wirelessly.

2023 Ducati TK-01RR Limited Edition: IT’S ALL DOWNHILL FROM HERE.

Introducing the new 2023 Ducati TK-01RR Limited Edition…

The new Ducati TK-01RR Limited Edition, available in Europe and the United States in just 169 numbered units, is the even more exclusive version of the Ducati e-enduro. This limited edition is a concentrate of technology that confirms the key features and aptitude of the TK-01RR version, but is enriched with more advanced components, with the aim of further improving performance, especially in downhill sections.

The Öhlins DH38 dual-plate motorcycle-style air fork (180 mm travel) and the Öhlins TTX spring shock absorber (170 mm travel) ensure incredible control of the vehicle downhill, while still maintaining great efficiency on uphill stretches. The 11-speed Shimano Di2 XT rear electronic shifter always provides fast and precise shifting, while the Magura MT7 brakes with 220 mm discs at the front and 203 mm at the rear are also of motorcycle derivation and are among the most powerful available on the market.

2023 Ducati MIG-S: TACKLE ANY TRAIL.

Introducing the new 2023 Ducati MIG-S…

The Ducati MIG-S is an agile, high-performance and fun All Mountain, born to tackle any trail and ensure maximum fun in any condition. For 2023, the electric mountain bike is renewed in its aesthetics with a brand-new sporty livery which, as in all models in the range, was designed by Aldo Drudi in collaboration with the Centro Stile Ducati. The MIG-S also takes an important evolutionary step from a technical point of view by welcoming the more highperformance Shimano EP8 engine together with updated components.

2023 Ducati Futa: SPORT ENDURANCE EBIKE.

Introducing the new 2023 Ducati Futa…

The new Ducati Futa is a high-performance e-road, designed for those who want to train, have fun and ride at their best, alone or in company. The Futa is a light E-Bike, which represents the perfect balance between comfort and performance, allowing you to go up even the most demanding climbs with the awareness of being able to fully enjoy them.

The carbon fibre monocoque frame features a sport endurance geometry, but with technical choices oriented to aerodynamics and speed. The compact seatstays, with lowered liners, makes the E-Bike comfortable, while generating less aerodynamic drag. The rear triangle is stiff laterally, precisely by virtue of the choice of liners positioning and favours a better transmission of power to the wheel, as well as increasing the responsiveness of the bike.

2023 Ducati Futa AXS: WIRELESS ELECTRONIC GEARING.

Introducing the new 2023 Ducati Futa AXS…

The Futa “AXS” is a brand new version of the e-Road Ducati Futa. Equipped with the SRAM RIVAL eTAP AXS groupset with 2×12-speed wireless electronic gearing, AXS connectivity and the possibility of integrating an optional power meter, this version adds to the range of pedal-assist bikes, making it even richer.

The goal of the project is to offer unique and exciting experiences to enthusiasts of this world. Ducati E-Bikes focus on high performance, innovative technological solutions and the distinctive design typical of the Borgo Panigale company.

2023 Ducati Futa Limited Edition: SPECIAL LIGHTER EDITION.

Introducing the new 2023 Ducati Futa Limited Edition…

The Futa Limited Edition is an exclusive version, available only in 50 numbered units, created for those looking for an e-road with even more sophisticated standard equipment that makes the new Ducati e-road even lighter (12.2 kg total).

The Futa Limited Edition has an exclusive livery inspired by Ducati Corse racing universe. This special model maintains the features of the Futa, but integrates them with top-of-the-range components to offer maximum riding comfort and top performance in any situation. Standing out among these components are the Campagnolo Super Record EPS electromechanical groupset, a benchmark model in terms of performance built with quality materials such as carbon, titanium and ceramic bearings, the Vision Metron 40 SL wheels with carbon rims, at the top for weight-aerodynamics ratio and the highly aerodynamic Vision Metron carbon fibre handlebar with integrated stem and cables.

2023 Yamaha CrossCore RC: CARRY GROCERY BAGS OR A 75″ TV!

Introducing the new 2023 Yamaha CrossCore RC…

Made for roads and city. Point A to point B just got a whole lot sweeter. Experience the wind in your face, air in your lungs, and what life on two wheels has to offer. Enhance your everyday adventure with the new CrossCore RC. Charge. Pedal. GO!

CrossCore RC is a versatile, adaptable and accessible eBike that’s ready for whatever the new day brings. It’s been specifically designed to handle everything from urban commuting through to relaxed leisure riding and fitness training. And with zero emissions and low running costs, it’s the right choice for so many reasons.

2023 Yamaha Moro07: THE BEYOND BEEF BURGER ON TWO WHEELS.

Introducing the new 2023 Yamaha Moro07…

Moro 07 is Yamaha’s premium eMTB with a unique chassis design featuring a Dual Twin frame and high-torque PW-X3 drive unit that have been developed in unison to deliver smooth and powerful performance on the most challenging mountain single track.

The new MORO 07 is a different kind of eMTB that’s ready to give you a very special ride whenever you go. And what makes it stand out is the way the chassis and drive unit have been developed as one to create a machine where every component works in harmony to provide you with the ultimate pure ride experience.

2023 Yamaha Wabash RT: THE WORLD REVOLVES UNDER YOU.

Introducing the new 2023 Yamaha Wabash RT…

With its stylish yet functional design, the Yamaha Wabash RT is a sleek new gravel bike that is aimed at those riders who appreciate the fun, freedom and friendships that are an integral part of the whole riding experience. The real beauty of the Wabash RT is that it offers riders the chance to get out of the city or suburbs and explore new places and enjoy every second of the ride – because it’s as much about the journey as it is about getting there.

Wabash RT is a new kind of eBike that gives you excellent performance on the tarmac together with the ability to escape from the city and explore new countryside trails. And with its sophisticated rider-assist electronics, sleek good looks and advanced Yamaha technology, this new gravel bike offers one of the best price/performance packages in its class.

Introducing the 2023 Harley-Davidson Serial1 SWITCH/MTN…

SWITCH/MTN is elevated with off-road specific geometry and a host of trail-worthy technology to create an exceptionally competent off-road machine.

Switch up your riding routine with SWITCH/MTN, Serial 1’s latest entry in the electric mountain bike category. All new from the ground up and designed with the same engineering rigor and extreme attention to detail that Serial 1 is known for, the SWITCH/MTN is designed for active adventurers who want a versatile and fun way to explore the backcountry. Extremely off-road capable, SWITCH/MTN has the performance to satisfy an expert rider, but careful attention to fit and fine details ensure that our latest eMTB is just as accessible and accommodating for riders who are just beginning their off-road adventure too.

Introducing the 2023 Harley-Davidson Serial1 BASH/MTN…

Less really is more. Less complexity and less mechanical complication mean more fun and more freedom on the trail. Really. That’s the promise of BASH/MTN, a rigid, single speed eMTB that delivers the purest off-road riding experience possible. No fussy suspension to tune, no finicky drivetrain to adjust—just two wheels, one gear, and one purpose, to provide the most direct connection between you and the trail. The less you worry about managing and maintaining technology, the more you can focus on enjoying the ride—and the added exhilaration of electric pedal-assist power makes everything even more fun.

Inspired by a Serial 1 engineer’s personal build, BASH/MTN takes the back-to-basics minimalism of the mega-popular MOSH/CTY and adapts it for off-road adventure with grippy, high-volume Michelin E-Wild knobby tires and a spine-saving, shock-absorbing SR Suntour NCX suspension seat post. Everything you love about the MOSH/CTY is maintained—including the crisp handling and immediate feedback that only come from a rigid frame and the instant acceleration that the single-speed drivetrain delivers—all presented with the clean, uncluttered style that you have come to expect from Serial 1.

Introducing the 2023 Harley-Davidson Serial1 RUSH/CTY SPEED…

Built to thrill, the RUSH/CTY SPEED makes fitness more fun, brings excitement to your errands, and introduces more capability to any cycling situation with electric assistance up to 28mph.

Introducing the 2023 Harley-Davidson Serial1 RUSH/CTY STEP-THRU…

The farmer’s market. Barre class. Beer gardens. That delightful ice cream shop two towns over, or the charming Italian café two blocks away. The RUSH/CTY STEP-THRU is your all-access ride to wherever you want to go, loaded with premium features and a step-thru frame that makes it easy to get in the saddle without swinging a leg high over the seat.

Your all-access ride to wherever you want to go, with premium features and a step-thru frame that makes it easy to get in the saddle without swinging a leg high over the seat.

Introducing the 2023 Harley-Davidson Serial1 MOSH/CTY…

Rediscover the pure, uncomplicated joy of exploring your world on two wheels. Our stripped-down, single-speed cruiser that’s built to fly faster and farther, solo or in a pack.

Go ahead and hop that curb. Pop a wheelie. Rip a skid. Rediscover the pure, uncomplicated joy of exploring your world on two wheels with the MOSH/CTY, our stripped-down, single-speed cruiser that’s built to fly faster and farther, solo or in a pack.

2023 Triumph Trekker GT: Introducing Triumph’s first electric bicycle.

Introducing the 2021 Triumph Trekker GT.

Triumph’s passion for two-wheeled performance and riding fun brings together for the very first time the latest in e-drive bicycle technology alongside Triumph’s world renowned elegant style, comfort, quality and finish.

The new Trekker GT is the perfect all-road choice for commuting, fitness and everyday riding fun, enhanced by high specification branded equipment including premium components from Shimano and RockShox, and its high performing Shimano e-drive.

Introducing the 2023 KTM 12eDrive…

The KTM 12eDRIVE is the perfect choice for little rippers with little or no experience on a balance bike. Your child should have an inseam of 35 cm or more to adequately touch the ground with a slight bend in the knees for optimum sizing. Your child can learn to push, balance, and coast in the Non-Powered mode.

Graduate them to the powered mode (the holy grail of fun) as they show proficient use and understanding of the brake and the ability to coast and brake while standing. Start them with a speed similar to what they can push the non-powered version at, and they learn the use of the twist throttle, and a long coast turn into a constant use of throttle and giggles. As they continue to develop skills, the medium speed of the 12eDRIVE allows for an exceptional amount of fun outdoors, getting thousands of hours of hand-eye coordination, balance, and outdoor exercise.

Introducing the 2023 KTM 16eDrive…

The KTM 16eDRIVE is the perfect choice for little rippers with some experience on a balance bike, and are a little taller and / or more familiar with riding electric balance bikes in need a larger platform. Your child should have an inseam of 45 cm or more to adequately touch the ground with a slight bend in the knees for optimum sizing. Your child can learn to push, balance, and coast in the Non-Powered mode.

Introducing the 2023 KTM 18eDrive Factory Edition…

The KTM 18eDRIVE FACTORY EDITION is the next choice in the eDRIVE range and is ready to deliver a whole new riding experience. With three power modes, the KTM 18eDRIVE FACTORY EDITION will still allow the progression your little rippers expect from STACYC but with a much larger growth curve. With a top speed of 18 mph, and dressed in FACTORY EDITION-specific hydraulic Hayes disc brakes and race-inspired paint scheme, the KTM 18eDRIVE FACTORY EDITION has the ability to unlock endless opportunities and develop the skills your little rippers have dreamed of. Weighing in at 31 lbs. with the battery, this ride is perfect for kids between 8-10 years of age, and up to 115 lbs.

2023 KTM 20eDrive Factory Edition: TOP CHOICE eBIKE.

Introducing the 2023 KTM 20eDrive Factory Edition…

The KTM 20eDRIVE FACTORY EDITION is the top choice for young shredders and is ready to deliver the most exciting and energized riding experience imaginable. Three power modes enable manageable progression as little rippers become medium sized rippers. Topping out at an impressive 20 mph and equipped with FACTORY EDITION-specific MANITOU J-Unit front forks, Hayes hydraulic disc brakes and race-inspired paint scheme, the KTM 20eDRIVE FACTORY EDITION provides the performance and control to own the local pump track or for backyard domination. At a light 33 lbs. and with an adjustable 23 inch seat, the KTM 20eDRIVE FACTORY EDITION is ideal for kids between the ages of 10-12 and up to 115 lbs.

2023 Kawasaki Elektrode: KAWASAKI’S FIRST EVER eBIKE.

Introducing the 2023 Kawasaki Elektrode…

Kawasaki’s first-ever electric vehicle—the Elektrode balance bike—is the perfect introduction to motorcycling for young riders. Its light weight, low center of gravity and parent-selectable speed modes make provide plenty of peace of mind as kids make their first steps toward becoming riders. Plus it’s designed and built by Kawasaki especially for young riders, so you know that the Elektrode offers the build quality and reliability for which the Kawasaki brand is known.

A child’s first experience on two wheels is such a memorable time, not only for the child but for the parents as well. While standard bicycles are a common first step for a child learning to ride, few products exist to help bridge the gap to a small displacement motorcycle.