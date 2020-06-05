Inspiration Friday: Share Your Passion with Kids

Harley-Davidson just released two new 2021 motorcycle models this week, the IRONe12 and IRONe16. Other than they are new 2021 H-D bikes, the IRONe are designed for kids, not adults! Harley-Davidson children’s bikes, it’s a first and it’s amazing. Harley-Davidson wants you to Share Your Passion with Kids, wants you to spend time together. I grew up very poor so I never had the opportunity to ride when I was young and wish I did. What an awesome experience it would have been with my mom or dad to do that together. But now with so many great little 50cc bikes out there, and if you have kids, you should share your passion with them, they would love you for it and love spending the time with you.

Today is Nation Doughnut Day, what could be better than donuts for kids? Motorcycles!!

2020 Harley-Davidson and 2021 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Model Guide right here on Total Motorcycle. TMW: Never duplicated, often imitated but always the original and the best in the world.

GO FASTER. AIM HIGHER. Share Your Passion with Kids

Building Riders: The Harley-Davidson IRONe12 and IRONe16 are electric-powered two-wheelers specifically designed for kids and provide a catalyst for children aged 3-7 years old, and under 75 lbs. to enjoy riding for the first time. This capability was on full display at X Games Minneapolis as 20 riders aged 5-7 years old competed aboard IRONe16 bikes in front of the roaring crowds. For those kids who attended and were inspired by the race, there was a learn to ride area set up, teaching kids to ride for the first time.

TWO MODELS, ONE SHARED PASSION

The first electric-powered balance bikes for kids with parents who want to share their love for riding.

The Limited Edition IRONe12 and IRONe16 electric balance bikes provide a custom ride for riders as early 3 years of age. Limited to 550 units nationwide, the Limited Edition IRONe12 and IRONe16 feature a custom graphic treatment and are painted in the same Yellow Fuse color that is also available on the Harley-Davidson® LiveWire motorcycle.

IRONe12 and IRONe16 electric balance bikes are electric-powered two-wheelers specifically designed for kids aged 3-7 years old and under 75 lbs., that can help catalyze the experience of riding for the first time. Balance bikes offer an early learning tool for hand-eye coordination and help children develop skills while having fun. Help your child learn to push, balance, coast and brake in the non-powered mode before graduating to the powered mode – and the throttle. The Limited Edition IRONe12 and IRONe16 electric balance bikes are geared toward instilling a lifetime love for riding on two wheels from an early age. “The Limited Edition IRONe12 and IRONe16 are impressively custom and extremely limited,” said Jon Bekefy, general manager of brand marketing at Harley-Davidson Motor Company. “No other Harley-Davidson shares the Yellow Fuse color exclusive to LiveWire, which is the halo of the H-D EV portfolio.” The Limited Edition IRONe12 (from $699 MSRP) and IRONe16 (from $749 MSRP) and standard Harley-Davidson IRONe12 (from $649 MSRP) and IRONe16 (from $699 MSRP) are available in select Harley-Davidson dealers now.

Give the gift of a first ride

STARTS WITH CURIOSITY, RUNS ON PURE ADRENALINE.

Surprise the child in your life with a modern twist on a classic holiday gift – the ultimate bike experience that’ll guarantee them tons of time and exercise outdoors. The IRONe12™ and IRONe16™ electric balance bikes are the perfect learning tool for hand-eye coordination that helps children develop skills while having fun. They’ll learn to push, balance and coast in the non-powered mode before graduating to the powered mode where they will learn an understanding of the brake and throttle. This gift is sure to provide a one-of-a-kind learning experience and spark a lifetime love for riding on two wheels.

I (TMW) would like to thank Harley-Davidson for this week’s Friday Inspiration story to Share Your Passion with Kids and introduce their first children’s bikes to make it happen