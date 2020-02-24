CONFIRMATION AND CONSISTENCY THE KEY ON QATAR TEST DAY 2

Team Suzuki Press Office – February 23.

Alex Rins: 2nd place – 1:54.200 (+0.162)

Joan Mir: 4th place – 1:54.464 (+0.426)

The second day of the 2020 Qatar Test went smoothly for Team SUZUKI ECSTAR’s riders, with both Alex Rins and Joan Mir setting strong times once again.

The main plan for Rins involved continuing the work done yesterday with fairings, as well as finalising settings. The Spaniard got into a good rhythm and he completed 53 laps in total, with a best time of 1:54.200.

Meanwhile, Mir continued on with his Day 1 plans, including front forks and fairing configurations. He also put in a long run of 12 laps in order to test the tyres and get a feel for race conditions ahead of the first round of the season. He felt satisfied with his pace and managed to build on his consistency.

Both riders worked towards finalising the race set-up which will be used during the opening round in two weeks’ time.

The third and final day of testing in Qatar will take place tomorrow, Monday 24th February.

Davide Brivio – Team Manager:

“We worked well, we continued with our plan and managed to do what we wanted to do today. Both Alex and Joan worked to confirm the package that we’ll use for the first race and now things are clearer. It was a good day in terms of lap times and pace, so we’re feeling happy and positive about how everything has gone. One more day of testing tomorrow and then it’s time to go racing!”

Alex Rins:

“Today I’ve finished the session feeling happy. We’re becoming more and more sure about the chassis for this season. My rhythm was nice today and everything went very well; tomorrow we will try to do a race simulation. I had a small crash this morning, but it didn’t impact on the overall plan and we’ve still managed to do a lot of work today.”

Joan Mir:

“I’m so happy about today, we improved our consistency and pace, and this is something very important and also interesting to see. I’m a bit disappointed because I was aiming to do a time attack during the last hour of the session, but unfortunately I crashed at Turn 6. Anyway, I’m not hurt, and I’m pleased with the work we managed to do today. I’m ready to continue tomorrow and make even more progress.”

Qatar Test – Combined Classification after Day 2:

1 Fabio QUARTARARO Petronas Yamaha SRT 1:54.038 Day 2 Session

2 Alex RINS Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1:54.200 0.162 0.162 Day 2 Session

3 Maverick VIÑALES Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 1:54.264 0.226 0.064 Day 2 Session

4 Joan MIR Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1:54.464 0.426 0.200 Day 1 Session

5 Franco MORBIDELLI Petronas Yamaha SRT 1:54.481 0.443 0.017 Day 2 Session

6 Francesco BAGNAIA Pramac Racing 1:54.520 0.482 0.039 Day 2 Session

7 Johann ZARCO Reale Avintia Racing 1:54.565 0.527 0.045 Day 2 Session

8 Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati Team 1:54.634 0.596 0.069 Day 1 Session

9 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati Team 1:54.662 0.624 0.028 Day 2 Session

10 Valentino ROSSI Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 1:54.740 0.702 0.078 Day 2 Session

11 Takaaki NAKAGAMI LCR Honda IDEMITSU 1:54.759 0.721 0.019 Day 2 Session

12 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1:54.762 0.724 0.003 Day 2 Session

13 Marc MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team 1:54.823 0.785 0.061 Day 1 Session

14 Pol ESPARGARO Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1:54.890 0.852 0.067 Day 2 Session

15 Jack MILLER Pramac Racing 1:55.194 1.156 0.304 Day 2 Session

16 Tito RABAT Reale Avintia Racing 1:55.352 1.314 0.158 Day 2 Session

17 Miguel OLIVEIRA Red Bull KTM Tech 3 1:55.600 1.562 0.248 Day 2 Session

18 Iker LECUONA Red Bull KTM Tech 3 1:55.644 1.606 0.044 Day 2 Session

19 Brad BINDER Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1:55.644 1.606 Day 1 Session

20 Alex MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team 1:55.725 1.687 0.081 Day 2 Session

21 Cal CRUTCHLOW LCR Honda CASTROL 1:55.757 1.719 0.032 Day 1 Session

22 Bradley SMITH Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1:56.407 2.369 0.650 Day 2 Session