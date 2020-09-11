Triumph Factory Visitor Experience Exhibit Reopening

TRIUMPH FACTORY VISITOR EXPERIENCE

We are delighted to announce that the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience Exhibit, Shop and Café will be reopening on Saturday 10 October 2020.

The Triumph Factory Visitor Experience is committed to providing a safe environment for you to immerse yourself in the home and history of Triumph. We are adopting new approaches in order to adhere to government guidelines so, whilst we may look a little bit different, we are excited to welcome you back.

Visits to the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience Exhibition will now need to be pre-booked and paid for through our website.

The Shop and Café are always free to enter.

FACTORY TOURS WILL NOT RESUME UNTIL LATE FEBRUARY 2021

For up to date information on our Factory Visitor Experience and programmes of tours, please visit www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk/visitor-experience.

EXHIBITION ADMISSION PRICES

FACTORY TOURS

Factory Tours will recommence in early Spring 2021. We hope to communicate further details on tours and dates very shortly. Postponed Factory Tour bookings and all vouchers will be valid to re-book tours as soon as we have released new dates.

We would like to thank you all for your understanding and patience and we very much look forward to welcoming you back to the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience soon!