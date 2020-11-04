TRIUMPH MOTORCYCLE IS CLOSING THEIR DOORS BUT STATES THEY ARE STILL THERE FOR YOU

Following the UK Government’s decision to close all non-essential retail stores in an effort to tackle the spread of the crisis, Triumph showrooms across England will close as of Thursday 5th November.

We understand that you still may want to contact us in November and therefore we are pleased to say that the majority of our dealerships will be available to answer your enquiries by phone, email and online, as well as providing click & collect and delivery.

Never standing still, always pushing to get the best from ourselves, for our riders. Building iconic motorcycles that celebrate our past while embracing the future through bold design, original styling, purposeful engineering and a genuine passion for the ride.

Always focused on delivering complete riding experience, creating bikes with the perfect balance of power, handling and style that totally involve the rider and bring out the best in them.

This is our passion and our obsession.

We are chasing the same thing as our riders THE PERFECT RIDE.

Nick Bloor

CEO Triumph Motorcycles

EVERYONE AT TRIUMPH IS DRIVEN TO MAKE THE BEST MOTORCYCLES IN THE WORLD

TRIUMPH PRECISION, CRAFT AND ENGINEERING

From concept and design, through to engineering, testing and production, delivering the complete riding experience is our passion and our obsession

WORLD’S FASTEST

When Jack Marshall led off the first Isle of Man TT on a Triumph in 1907, he lit a flame that has burned bright inside every motorcycle rider ever since. The unquenchable thirst to be the fastest, the first, the one who takes it to the limit, who breaks boundaries because they’re there to be broken… it’s somewhere in the DNA of every rider.

ADVENTURE

The spirit of discovery burns in every rider. The epic adventure and the thrill of seeing what’s round the next bend because it might just be that unforgettable image that will etch itself in your memory forever.

There are some who lead the way; men and women for whom going one kilometre further than the rider before is their reason for getting up each day.

All Triumph motorcycles and accessories have been conceived, designed, prototyped, developed and tested by our own dedicated teams. From initial sketch to final assembly, each component of every motorcycle is precision-engineered for the perfect ride, and typically each new motorcycle undergoes six major stages of design and development.

This exacting process, outlined here, enables us to set the very highest of standards in precision, craft and engineering. This takes thousands of hours of design and development – and it’s how every Triumph begins its life.

PRE-CONCEPT

Before any new Triumph turns its first wheel, we listen to motorcycle riders from all over the world to understand what they want for their perfect ride. We consider the latest innovations in engineering and technology and our product teams apply their knowledge and experience to identify and create an initial concept and specification.

CONSIDERATIONS

Triumph has a rich history of product design, so we need to make sure we take account of the DNA that has made our best-loved bikes special, while improving them with the very latest developments in motorcycle technology and engineering. We must also consider how we can introduce new motorcycle models to delight both new customers and existing Triumph enthusiasts.

CONCEPT DESIGN

With a clear conceptual idea of our next developments, we begin to fully engage the expertise and experience of our engineering teams. Initial Computer-Aided Design (CAD) layouts, including engine, chassis, and electronic systems are created, and first styling drawings and clay models are also produced. Engine and gearbox performance, including power and torque predictions, are assessed by computer simulation and engine prototype testing. During this period, we still often seek the thoughts of the people who matter most in any product development: the customer.

STYLING VISUALS

Hand-drawn sketches define the theme, proportions and ‘feel’ of the concept motorcycle. During the whole concept phase, the design team continuously evolve the motorcycle drawings to define the overall style and the specific design of each individual component to maximise the bike’s potential.

SCHEME DESIGN

The scheme design phase takes the previous specification and styling direction and develops this into a motorcycle design. We evolve the initial sketch and clay model into a full-size representative model, and the accuracy of this model at this stage is such that it looks exactly like the finished production motorcycle. In parallel, for every component, we develop the initial CAD models to a 3D model.

COMPONENT SPECIFICATION

One of the most important tasks for the engineering team in the scheming stage is to develop the specification for each component or system, pulling together all the required technical information that has been agreed prior to this crucial point.

DETAIL DESIGN

This is the point at which the technical engineering drawings and CAD for tooling and component manufacture are created, thus allowing all the engineering and design details to be accurately documented. At this stage, the motorcycle and associated accessories move beyond the concept and onto a fully evolved piece of design ready for manufacture.

SIMULATION

Simulation is the process of mathematically modelling a complex motorcycle system or manufacturing process to predict and optimise a system’s performance, without the need for a physical component manufacture or testing.

TESTING AND DEVELOPMENT

Every motorcycle we produce goes through hundreds of tests at each stage of development and validation build. These tests are designed to prove the components’ function, durability and reliability and include engine tune development, engine rig testing, chassis handling and suspension setup, comfort and ergonomics development, road mileage, high speed track endurance, Pavé, off-road testing (if relevant), traction control and ABS development.

PRODUCTION VALIDATION BUILDS

In the final stage of design and development, we build up to 60 pre-production test bikes to validate the component design and the manufacturing process. During a typical new project, every one of these motorcycles undergoes more than 55 whole vehicle tests, which are repeated throughout the development phase.

VOLUME PRODUCTION

Two or three years may have passed from initial pre-concept design. But now, following thousands of hours of design, engineering, testing, and more testing – and having successfully satisfied the intensive demands of our approval processes – Triumph is ready to begin full volume production.

PRECISION, CRAFT AND ENGINEERING

At Triumph we ultimately want to create the best possible motorcycle for that precise moment in time, whether that’s through technical innovation, styling, ergonomics, or handling dynamics. And, as each new model rolls off the production line, you can be sure that we’re already busy working on new product evolution and designs to develop the next generation of Triumph motorcycles for launch in two or three years’ time!