2 STRONG MXGP RACES FOR ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jed Beaton has claimed third overall in the MX2 class at MXGP round 17, the MXGP of Pietramurata. A second-place finish in race one was followed up with a solid fourth in moto two, earning the Australian a well-deserved place on the final step of the podium, just one-point away from the eventual GP winner Jago Geerts. Jed’s MX2 teammate and last weekend’s runner-up Thomas Kjer Olsen fought back from opening-lap incidents in both races to claim seventh overall.

Following a successful first visit to the Pietramurata circuit for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s MX2 riders last weekend, the picturesque Italian venue hosted its second of three rounds, this time with slightly drier conditions.

Jed Beaton enjoyed the hardpack riding surface, making a great start in moto one to emerge from the first turn inside the top five. Setting a blistering pace on the opening lap, the FC 250 rider quickly moved into second before giving chase to race leader Tom Vialle. Recording similar lap times to the soon-to-be-crowned 2020 MX2 World Champion, Jed went on to claim a solid runner-up finish.

Race two saw the Australian battling hard through the early laps. Knowing that a maiden MX2 GP win was a strong possibility, he charged from eighth to fourth within two laps. Desperately needing to make just one more pass for the overall win, Beaton gave his all, coming close to making a move for third on multiple occasions. Frustratingly, he ended the race in fourth to earn third overall. With one round remaining, Jed narrows the gap to third place in the championship standings to just 13 points.

Thomas Kjer Olsen put in a determined ride in the opening moto at the MXGP of Pietramurata. Forced to avoid a fallen rider in the second turn, his subsequent charge saw him break into the top 10 just before the halfway stage of the race. With little to separate the leading riders ahead of him, TKO worked his way into seventh before inheriting sixth when Thibault Benistant crashed on the penultimate lap.

A strong start in race two put Kjer Olsen in contention for a second consecutive overall podium finish. Frustratingly, he crashed out of fourth place on the opening lap, remounting just outside of the top 20. An inspired charge through the field saw him cross the finish line in eighth place to claim seventh overall.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing return to the Pietramurata circuit on November 8 for the final round of the FIM Motocross World Championship, the season-ending MXGP of Garda Trentino.

Jed Beaton: “I gave everything I had in that second moto. I knew the overall was there and I just rode as hard as I could, but it wasn’t to be. It’s disappointing that I couldn’t get it done but at the same time I’m happy to be back on the podium. It’s great for the team too. They’ve been working really hard and it’s nice to pay them back with a solid result. One more round to go so I’m looking to end the season with another podium.”

Thomas Kjer Olsen: “A disappointing day after finishing second overall last weekend. I felt great on my bike and I really enjoy riding this track, so the results are really not what I wanted. My crash in race two was just from being too aggressive, so I’m mad with myself about that one. I was just a little impatient. One more GP to go on the 250 so I’m looking to go out in style on Sunday.”

Results – 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round 17

MX2 – Overall

1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 41; 2. Ben Watson (Yamaha) 40; 3. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 40… 7. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 28; 22. Josh Gilbert (Husqvarna) 4

MX2 – Race 1

1. Tom Vialle (KTM) 20 laps, 34:52:254; 2. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 34:58:139; 3. Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 35:01:821… 6. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 35:15:860; 17. Josh Gilbert (Husqvarna) 35:58:022; 25. Johannes Nermann (Husqvarna) 19 laps, 35:00:275

MX2 – Race 2

1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 20 laps, 35:10:371; 2. Ben Watson (Yamaha) 35:12:309; 3. Thibault Benistant (Yamaha) 35:15:903; 4. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 35:16:985… 8. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 35:41:867; 22. Johannes Norman (Husqvarna) 19 laps, 35:51:072

Championship Standings – After Round 17

MX2

1. Tom Vialle (KTM) 718pts; 2. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 661; 3. Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 541; 4. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 528; 5. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 517… 15. Alberto Forato (Husqvarna) 156; 20. Josh Gilbert (Husqvarna) 87; 28. Mattia Guadagnini (Husqvarna) 62; 35. Gianmarco Cenerelli (Husqvarna) 21; 36. Enzo Toriani (Husqvarna) 21; 37. Johannes Nermann (Husqvarna) 16; 43. Roland Edelbacher (Husqvarna) 5; 45. Maximilian Spies (Husqvarna) 2