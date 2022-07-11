Another masterclass performance at MotoAmerica WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Gagne Claims Championship Lead with Laguna Seca Sweep
Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing’s Jake Gagne put on another masterclass performance at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca to leave Monterey, California, with a pair of victories and the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship lead. Cameron Petersen also returned to the podium, finishing third to advance his position in the points standings.
Today’s Superbike Race 2 was a bit of déjà vu as Gagne got another holeshot from the front row and set the fastest time of the race on lap 2 to begin his trademark disappearing act. He knocked down some more fast laps, setting an impressive pace at the 2.238-mile track to finish the 20-lap race with a 5.5-second lead. His fourth-straight win and seventh victory of the season moved the defending MotoAmerica Superbike Champion into the top spot with a three-point advantage.
Petersen got another great start from the second row of the grid to third. He tried to make his way forward, but on the second lap, he nearly lost the front in Turn 2. It was an impressive save by the South African, but unfortunately, he was shuffled to fourth. Petersen regrouped and was on the heels of the rider in third and made the pass at the start of Lap 4. At the halfway point, he closed the gap on Gagne’s championship rival and tried to make the pass on the final laps but ultimately had to settle for third. His fifth-consecutive-podium finish advanced him to third in the points standings.
The Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing Team heads to Brainerd International Raceway in Brainerd, Minnesota, on July 29-31, for Round 7 of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship.
Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing Team Manager
“Laguna Seca was another good weekend to mirror the previous round at The Ridge. Our Yamaha R1s performance was on another level, and both riders did a great job. The crew didn’t miss a beat and, without a doubt, is firing on all cylinders. Jake is in the championship lead where he belongs, and Cameron keeps making impressive steps forward. Our focus now is to work hard to maintain the points lead and close in on second in the championship. The team, bikes, and riders are capable; we just have to make it happen.”
Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing
“We’re really happy that we were able to make great progress from yesterday and step up the pace again. I got another great start and put in 20 consistent laps, so I’m pretty stoked about that and I’m happy to be back at the top of the points chase as well!”
Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing
“I was hoping for a little bit more today but that mistake early in the race really hurt me. I was happy I was able to reel him (Danilo Petrucci) back in and towards the end of the race, I was really good through the last two corners. I was trying to line it up but I wasn’t able to do anything. All in all, it was a positive weekend. I learned a bunch and I felt like we closed the gap a little bit. I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”