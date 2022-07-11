Another masterclass performance at MotoAmerica WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Today’s Superbike Race 2 was a bit of déjà vu as Gagne got another holeshot from the front row and set the fastest time of the race on lap 2 to begin his trademark disappearing act. He knocked down some more fast laps, setting an impressive pace at the 2.238-mile track to finish the 20-lap race with a 5.5-second lead. His fourth-straight win and seventh victory of the season moved the defending MotoAmerica Superbike Champion into the top spot with a three-point advantage.

Petersen got another great start from the second row of the grid to third. He tried to make his way forward, but on the second lap, he nearly lost the front in Turn 2. It was an impressive save by the South African, but unfortunately, he was shuffled to fourth. Petersen regrouped and was on the heels of the rider in third and made the pass at the start of Lap 4. At the halfway point, he closed the gap on Gagne’s championship rival and tried to make the pass on the final laps but ultimately had to settle for third. His fifth-consecutive-podium finish advanced him to third in the points standings.

The Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing Team heads to Brainerd International Raceway in Brainerd, Minnesota, on July 29-31, for Round 7 of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship.