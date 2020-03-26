URAL Extends Warranties by 3 Months plus Production and Operation Updates

Latest Update From Ural

We’d like to extend our wishes to all of you and your loved ones to be healthy and remain strong during these trying times. Our staff at Ural in Redmond, WA, at the factory in Irbit, and all other distributors are all healthy and well! We’ve put in a lot of effort to keep the employees and their environment as safe as possible and continue to do so. We have also put processes in place to continue business activities that keep the support for our dealers and customers uninterrupted. Our dealers have great inventory of standard and custom 2020 models. Please check with us or with the dealers directly if you are looking for a specific model, color or configuration. Email our sales hotline [email protected] – we’ll help you find your dream Ural. 🙂

US Parts Warehouse & Tech Support

Our Parts Department in Redmond, WA continues to operate and ship parts to our domestic and international dealers and distributors. We are providing technical support to our dealers uninterrupted. It’s all hands on deck to keep Urals on the road.

Direct to Retail Parts Drop Shipment Service

As the situation from state to state changes by the hour, some dealerships are and may be closing and/or operating at a partial capacity. To address parts needs of our customers, we have implemented direct to retail Parts Drop Shipment Service. It works as simple as this: you order parts from your local or (if it’s closed) any open Ural dealership and the parts are drop shipped directly to your home. And (!), we’ve made a decision to waive parts drop shipping fees for the time being to help us all get through this. If you can go out and ride, we are here to help you do it.

List of Ural Dealers and Service Centers can be found here: https://www.imz-ural.com/dealer-locator. We can assist you in finding the closest open dealer to provide you with parts and service advice. Please call (425) 702-8484 x 100.

Production Update

We are experiencing interruptions with suppliers of components from Europe, particularly in Italy and Spain. The situation is being monitored very closely and we are adjusting our planning accordingly. In anticipation of further supply interruption and a slowing retail demand, we have decided to halt production at the factory in Irbit, Russia as of March 30th until further notice. Factory workers will be sent on paid leave.

90 Days Warranty Extension

Effective immediately, all Ural motorcycles currently under warranty will automatically have three months (90 days) factory warranty extension. All new motorcycle sales registered during the period between now and June 30, 2020 will also have automatic 90-day warranty extension on top of standard 2 year manufacturer warranty.

The last but not the least…..

Our dealers are adjusting to the new reality on a daily and hourly basis. Many are rearranging sales process to limit physical contact while still creating good sales and service experience; deliveries and service by appointment, deliveries directly to the customers’ homes, etc. Certain States have implemented temporary changes in regulations that simplify registration process for new vehicle sales. Please contact your dealer and see what special arrangements are available. Some dealers might already be offering virtual showroom experience through Skype, Facetime, etc. We are working on this as well and soon will be offering ways to learn about the new Urals using video streaming tools. Stay tuned for that!