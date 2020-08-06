USA and Canada Moto Guzzi Special Offers 0% APR and $1000 Cash Back

Distance has never been a problem for motorcyclists and with our great promotions on Moto Guzzi motorcycles they make it even easier. Take advantage of fantastic financing offers as low as 0% APR for 48 months1 on all MY20 and prior models OR up to $1,000 customer cash on select MY20 and prior models!

USA Special Offers

Reduced Rate Financing:

· MY20 and prior (V7, V9 & V85TT Range Only):

-0% APR for 48mo1

-3.99% APR for 72mo 2



MY20 & Prior V7/V9 Range Only:

-5.99% APR for 48mo3 AND $1,000 Customer Cash

MY20 & Prior V85TT Range Only:

-5.99% APR for 48mo3 AND $1,000 Trade-In Value OR 1 Year Maintenance included

MY20 & Prior 1400 & 1200 Range:

-5.99% APR for 48mo3

Customer Cash on Select Vehicles:

$1,000 customer cash on V9 Bobber MY17 4

$1,000 customer cash on V9 Roamer MY17 4

$1,000 customer cash on V9 Bobber Sport MY19 4

$1,000 customer cash on V7 III Racer MY20 & prior 4

$1,000 customer cash on V7 III Carbon Dark MY18 4

$1,000 customer cash on V7 III Milano MY18 4

$1,000 customer cash on V7 III Rough MY20 & prior 4

$1,000 customer cash on V7 III Carbon Shine MY18 4

$1,000 customer cash on V7 III Stone MY20 & prior 4

$1,000 customer cash on V7 III Stone S MY20 & prior 4

$1,000 customer cash on V7 III Stone Night Pack MY19 4

$1,000 customer cash on V7 III Special MY20 & prior 4

MY16/18 Audace AT 5.99% APR 3 MY16/18/20 Eldorado AT 5.99% APR 3 MY17/18 California Touring AT 5.99% APR 3 MY17 MGX-21 AT 5.99% APR 3

Cruiser

V85 TT

MY20 V85TT AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V85TT Adventure AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V85TT Travel AT 0% APR 1

V9

MY17 V9 Roamer AT 0% APR 1 MY17 V9 Bobber AT 0% APR 1 MY19 V9 Bobber Sport AT 0% APR 1

V7 III

MY20 V7 III Racer AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V7 III Rough AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V7 III Special AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V7 III Stone AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V7 III Stone “S” AT 0% APR 1 MY19 V7 III Stone AT 0% APR 1 MY19 V7 III Stone Night Pack AT 0% APR 1 MY19 V7 III Special AT 0% APR 1 MY18 V7 III Stone AT 0% APR 1 MY18 V7 III Special AT 0% APR 1 MY18 V7 III Rough AT 0% APR 1 MY18 V7 III Milano AT 0% APR 1 MY18 V7 III Carbon Dark AT 0% APR 1 MY18 V7 III Carbon Shine AT 0% APR 1

These offers won’t last, so get on the gas!

Canada Special Offers

Reduced Rate Financing:

· MY20 and prior (V7, V9 & V85TT Range Only):

-0% APR for 48mo1

-3.99% APR for 72mo 2



MY20 & Prior V7/V9 Range Only:

-5.99% APR for 48mo3 AND $750 Customer Cash

MY20 & Prior V85TT Range Only:

-5.99% APR for 48mo3 AND $750 Trade-In Value OR 1 Year Maintenance included

MY20 & Prior 1400 & 1200 Range:

-5.99% APR for 48mo3

Customer Cash on Select Vehicles:

$750 customer cash on V9 Bobber MY17 4

$750 customer cash on V9 Roamer MY17 4

$750 customer cash on V9 Bobber Sport MY19 4

$750 customer cash on V7 III Racer MY20 & prior 4

$750 customer cash on V7 III Carbon Dark MY18 4

$750 customer cash on V7 III Milano MY18 4

$750 customer cash on V7 III Rough MY20 & prior 4

$750 customer cash on V7 III Carbon Shine MY18 4

$750 customer cash on V7 III Stone MY20 & prior 4

$750 customer cash on V7 III Stone S MY20 & prior 4

$750 customer cash on V7 III Stone Night Pack MY19 4

$750 customer cash on V7 III Special MY20 & prior 4

Cruiser

MY20 & Prior Audace AT 5.99% APR 3 MY20 & Prior Eldorado AT 5.99% APR 3 MY20 & Prior California Touring AT 5.99% APR 3 MY20 & Prior MGX-21 AT 5.99% APR 3

V85 TT

MY20 V85TT AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V85TT Adventure AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V85TT Travel AT 0% APR 1

V9

MY17 V9 Roamer AT 0% APR 1 MY17 V9 Bobber AT 0% APR 1

V7 III

MY20 V7 III Racer AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V7 III Rough AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V7 III Special AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V7 III Stone AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V7 III Stone “S” AT 0% APR 1 MY19 V7 III Stone AT 0% APR 1 MY19 V7 III Stone Night Pack AT 0% APR 1 MY19 V7 III Special AT 0% APR 1 MY18 V7 III Stone AT 0% APR 1 MY18 V7 III Special AT 0% APR 1 MY18 V7 III Rough AT 0% APR 1 MY18 V7 III Milano AT 0% APR 1 MY18 V7 III Carbon Dark AT 0% APR 1 MY18 V7 III Carbon Shine AT 0% APR 1

These offers won’t last, so get on the gas!

Details for USA

1 0% for 48 Months [0% APR*] Installment Promo – For all provinces and territories outside of Quebec: 0% APR financing available for purchases of a MY20 or prior model financed up to 48 months on approved credit (OAC). Offer valid August 1st, 2020 to September 30th, 2020 inclusive. All pricing based on manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) (and includes freight and dealer inspection charges (if applicable)). Down payment of $2,309. Sample financed amount on a MY20 V85TT Travel (before applicable taxes, levies, dealer fees and charges): $13,082 financed at 0% per annum for 48 months equals $273 monthly. Cost of borrowing $0 for a total obligation of $13,082. Incentives (if any) will be deducted from negotiated selling price before taxes. Where the financed amount also includes taxes or other sums, the amount of the monthly payment, the cost of borrowing and the total obligation will vary. No down payment required. Dealer may sell for less. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Unit may not be exactly as shown. Conditions may apply. See dealer for details.

1 0% for 48 Months [0% APR*] Installment Promo – For Quebec: 0% APR financing available for purchases of a MY20 or prior model financed up to 48 months on approved credit (OAC). Offer valid August 1st, 2020 to September 30th, 2020 inclusive. Down payment of $2,309. Sample financed amount on a MY20 V85TT Travel (before applicable taxes, levies, dealer fees and charges): $13,082 financed at an annual interest rate of 0% (credit rate of 0%) per annum for 48 months payable in 48 monthly installments of $273. Total credit charges amount to $66.17 comprised of $0 in interest, plus the RPMRR and the registration service provider fee: $66.17 for a total obligation of $13,082. Incentives (if any) will be deducted from the negotiated selling price before taxes. Vehicle license, insurance and applicable taxes are extra. Where the financed amount also includes taxes or other sums, the amounts of the monthly payment, the total credit charges and the total obligation will vary. Dealer may sell for less. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Unit may not be exactly as shown. Conditions may apply. See dealer for details.

2 3.99% for 72 Months [3.99% APR*] Installment Promo – For all provinces and territories outside of Quebec: 3.99% APR financing available for purchases of MY20 or prior models financed up to 72 months on approved credit (OAC). Offer valid August 1st, 2020 to September 30th, 2020 inclusive. All pricing based on manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) (and includes freight and dealer inspection charges (if applicable). Down payment of $2,309. Sample financed amount on a MY20 V85TT Travel (before applicable taxes, levies, dealer fees and charges): $13,082 financed at 3.99% per annum for 72 months equals $205 monthly. Cost of borrowing $1,650 for a total obligation of $14,731. Incentives (if any) will be deducted from negotiated selling price before taxes. Where the financed amount also includes taxes or other sums, the amount of the monthly payment, the cost of borrowing and the total obligation will vary. No down payment required. Dealer may sell for less. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Unit may not be exactly as shown. Conditions may apply. See dealer for details.

2 3.99% for 72 Months [3.99% APR*] Installment Promo – For Quebec: 3.99% APR financing available for purchases of MY20 or prior models financed up to 72 months on approved credit (OAC). Offer valid August 1st, 2020 to September 30th, 2020 inclusive. Down payment of $2,309. Sample financed amount on a MY20 V85TT Travel (before applicable taxes, levies, dealer fees and charges): $13,082 financed at an annual interest rate of 3.99% (credit rate of 3.99%) per annum for 72 months payable in 72 monthly installments of $205. Total credit charges amount to $1,716.08 comprised of $1,650 in interest, plus the RPMRR and the registration service provider fee: $66.17 for a total obligation of $14,731 Incentives (if any) will be deducted from the negotiated selling price before taxes. Vehicle license, insurance and applicable taxes are extra. Where the financed amount also includes taxes or other sums, the amounts of the monthly payment, the total credit charges and the total obligation will vary. Dealer may sell for less. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Unit may not be exactly as shown. Conditions may apply. See dealer for details.

3 5.99% for 48 Months [5.99% APR*] Installment Promo – For all provinces and territories outside of Quebec: 5.99% APR financing available for purchases of MY20 or prior models financed up to 48 months on approved credit (OAC). Offer valid August 1st, 2020 to September 30th, 2020 inclusive. All pricing based on manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) (and includes freight and dealer inspection charges (if applicable). Down payment of $2,744. Sample financed amount on a MY20 Audace Carbon (before applicable taxes, levies, dealer fees and charges): $15,547 financed at 5.99% per annum for 48 months equals $365 monthly. Cost of borrowing $1,975 for a total obligation of $17,522. Incentives (if any) will be deducted from negotiated selling price before taxes. Where the financed amount also includes taxes or other sums, the amount of the monthly payment, the cost of borrowing and the total obligation will vary. No down payment required. Dealer may sell for less. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Unit may not be exactly as shown. Conditions may apply. See dealer for details.

3 5.99% for 48 Months [5.99% APR*] Installment Promo – For Quebec: 5.99% APR financing available for purchases of MY20 or prior models financed up to 48 months on approved credit (OAC). Offer valid August 1st, 2020 to September 30th, 2020 inclusive. Down payment of $2,744. Sample financed amount (before applicable taxes, levies, dealer fees and charges): $15,547 financed at an annual interest rate of 5.99% (credit rate of 5.99%) per annum for 48 months payable in 48 monthly installments of $365. Total credit charges amount to $2,041.53 comprised of $1,975 in interest, plus the RPMRR and the registration service provider fee: $66.17 for a total obligation of $17,522 Incentives (if any) will be deducted from the negotiated selling price before taxes. Vehicle license, insurance and applicable taxes are extra. Where the financed amount also includes taxes or other sums, the amounts of the monthly payment, the total credit charges and the total obligation will vary. Dealer may sell for less. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Unit may not be exactly as shown. Conditions may apply. See dealer for details.

4 Customer cash on the following select vehicles: $750 off MSRP on the following vehicles; MY20 & Prior V7, V9 and V85TT models. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 8/01/20 and 9/30/20.

Details for Canada

Synchrony Bank:

1 0% for 48 Months [0% APR*] Installment Promo – *Example: On a purchase where the Amount Financed is $11,382, your Down Payment is $2,009 with 48 monthly payments of $237 each. Interest Rate is 0% [ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE 0% (E)]. Note: The above financing programs are offered by Synchrony Bank. Subject to credit approval. Approval, and any rates and terms provided, are based on credit worthiness. Other financing offers are available. See your local dealer for details. Minimum Amount Financed $2,500; Maximum Amount Financed $50,000. Other qualifications and restrictions may apply. An origination fee of $0 will be added to the amount financed in the above example. Financing promotions void where prohibited. Offer effective on eligible and qualified MY20 & Prior models from a participating Synchrony dealer. The $11,382 Amount Financed is estimated with qualified V85TT Travel MY20 models with a MSRP $13,390 minus $2,009 Down Payment. Amount Financed excludes taxes, title and license fees. Other fees may apply. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 8/01/2020 and 9/30/2020. Offer subject to change without notice. [“E” means estimate.]

2 3.99% for 72 Months [3.99% APR*] Installment Promo – *Example: On a purchase where the Amount Financed is $11,392, your Down Payment is $2,009 with 72 monthly payments of $178 each. Interest Rate is 3.99% [ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE 3.99% (E)]. Note: The above financing programs are offered by Synchrony Bank. Subject to credit approval. Approval, and any rates and terms provided, are based on credit worthiness. Other financing offers are available. See your local dealer for details. Minimum Amount Financed $2,500; Maximum Amount Financed $50,000. Other qualifications and restrictions may apply. An origination fee of $0 will be added to the amount financed in the above example. Financing promotions void where prohibited. Offer effective on eligible and qualified MY20 & prior models from a participating Synchrony dealer. The $11,392 Amount Financed is estimated with qualified V85TT Travel MY20 models with a MSRP $13,390 minus $2,009 Down Payment. Amount Financed excludes taxes, title and license fees. Other fees may apply. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 8/01/2020 and 9/30/2020. Offer subject to change without notice. [“E” means estimate.]

3 5.99% for 48 Months [5.99% APR*] Installment Promo – *Example: On a purchase where the Amount Financed is $13,932, your Down Payment is $2,459 with 48 monthly payments of $327 each. Interest Rate is 5.99% [ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE 5.99% (E)]. Note: The above financing programs are offered by Synchrony Bank. Subject to credit approval. Approval, and any rates and terms provided, are based on credit worthiness. Other financing offers are available. See your local dealer for details. Minimum Amount Financed $2,500; Maximum Amount Financed $50,000. Other qualifications and restrictions may apply. An origination fee of $0 will be added to the amount financed in the above example. Financing promotions void where prohibited. Offer effective on eligible and qualified MY20 and prior models from a participating Synchrony dealer. The $13,932 Amount Financed is estimated with qualified Audace Carbon MY20 models with a MSRP $16,390 minus $2,459 Down Payment. Amount Financed excludes taxes, title and license fees. Other fees may apply. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 8/01/2020 and 9/30/2020. Offer subject to change without notice. [“E” means estimate.]

4 Customer cash on the following select vehicles: $1,000 off MSRP on the following vehicles; MY20 & Prior V7 & V9 models. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 8/01/20 and 9/30/20.

Sheffield Financial:

1 0% for 48 Months [0% APR*] Installment Promo – *Example: On a purchase where the Amount Financed is $11,382, your Down Payment is $2,009 with 48 monthly payments of $237 each. Interest Rate is 0% [ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE 0% (E)]. Note: The above financing programs are offered by Sheffield Financial, a Division of Branch Banking and Trust Company, Member FDIC. Subject to credit approval. Approval, and any rates and terms provided, are based on credit worthiness. Other financing offers are available. See your local dealer for details. Rate advertised is based on minimum bureau risk score of 660. Minimum Amount Financed $1,500; Maximum Amount Financed $50,000. Other qualifications and restrictions may apply. An origination fee of $0 will be added to the amount financed in the above example. Financing promotions void where prohibited. Offer effective on eligible and qualified MY20 & Prior models from a participating Sheffield dealer. The $11,382 Amount Financed is estimated with qualified V85TT Travel MY20 models with a MSRP $13,390 minus $2,009 Down Payment. Amount Financed excludes taxes, title and license fees. Other fees may apply. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 8/01/2020 and 9/30/2020. Offer subject to change without notice. [“E” means estimate.]

2 3.99% for 72 Months [2.99% APR*] Installment Promo – *Example: On a purchase where the Amount Financed is $11,382, your Down Payment is $2,009 with 72 monthly payments of $178 each. Interest Rate is 3.99% [ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE 3.99% (E)]. Note: The above financing programs are offered by Sheffield Financial, a Division of Branch Banking and Trust Company, Member FDIC. Subject to credit approval. Approval, and any rates and terms provided, are based on credit worthiness. Other financing offers are available. See your local dealer for details. Rate advertised is based on minimum bureau risk score of 660. Minimum Amount Financed $1,500; Maximum Amount Financed $50,000. Other qualifications and restrictions may apply. An origination fee of $0 will be added to the amount financed in the above example. Financing promotions void where prohibited. Offer effective on eligible and qualified MY20 & prior models from a participating Sheffield dealer. The $11,382 Amount Financed is estimated with qualified V85TT Travel models with a MSRP $13,390 minus $2,009 Down Payment. Amount Financed excludes taxes, title and license fees. Other fees may apply. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 8/01/2020 and 9/30/2020. Offer subject to change without notice. [“E” means estimate.]

3 5.99% for 48 Months [5.99% APR*] Installment Promo – *Example: On a purchase where the Amount Financed is $13,932, your Down Payment is $2,459 with 48 monthly payments of $327 each. Interest Rate is 5.99% [ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE 5.99% (E)]. Note: The above financing programs are offered by Sheffield Financial, a Division of Branch Banking and Trust Company, Member FDIC. Subject to credit approval. Approval, and any rates and terms provided, are based on credit worthiness. Other financing offers are available. See your local dealer for details. Rate advertised is based on minimum bureau risk score of 660. Minimum Amount Financed $1,500; Maximum Amount Financed $50,000. Other qualifications and restrictions may apply. An origination fee of $0 will be added to the amount financed in the above example. Financing promotions void where prohibited. Offer effective on eligible and qualified MY20 and prior models from a participating Sheffield dealer. The $13,932 Amount Financed is estimated with qualified Audace Carbon MY20 models with a MSRP $16,390 minus $2,459 Down Payment. Amount Financed excludes taxes, title and license fees. Other fees may apply. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 8/01/2020 and 9/30/2020. Offer subject to change without notice. [“E” means estimate.]