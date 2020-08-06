USA and Canada Moto Guzzi Special Offers 0% APR and $1000 Cash Back

Distance has never been a problem for motorcyclists and with our great promotions on Moto Guzzi motorcycles they make it even easier. Take advantage of fantastic financing offers as low as 0% APR for 48 months1 on all MY20 and prior models OR up to $1,000 customer cash on select MY20 and prior models!
USA Special Offers
Reduced Rate Financing:
- · MY20 and prior (V7, V9 & V85TT Range Only):
-0% APR for 48mo1
- -3.99% APR for 72mo2
- MY20 & Prior V7/V9 Range Only:
-5.99% APR for 48mo3 AND $1,000 Customer Cash
MY20 & Prior V85TT Range Only:
-5.99% APR for 48mo3 AND $1,000 Trade-In Value OR 1 Year Maintenance included
MY20 & Prior 1400 & 1200 Range:
-5.99% APR for 48mo3
Customer Cash on Select Vehicles:
- $1,000 customer cash on V9 Bobber MY174
- $1,000 customer cash on V9 Roamer MY174
- $1,000 customer cash on V9 Bobber Sport MY194
- $1,000 customer cash on V7 III Racer MY20 & prior4
- $1,000 customer cash on V7 III Carbon Dark MY184
- $1,000 customer cash on V7 III Milano MY184
- $1,000 customer cash on V7 III Rough MY20 & prior4
- $1,000 customer cash on V7 III Carbon Shine MY184
- $1,000 customer cash on V7 III Stone MY20 & prior4
- $1,000 customer cash on V7 III Stone S MY20 & prior4
- $1,000 customer cash on V7 III Stone Night Pack MY194
- $1,000 customer cash on V7 III Special MY20 & prior4
|MY16/18 Audace
|AT
|5.99% APR3
|MY16/18/20 Eldorado
|AT
|5.99% APR3
|MY17/18 California Touring
|AT
|5.99% APR3
|MY17 MGX-21
|AT
|5.99% APR3
Cruiser
V85 TT
|MY20 V85TT
|AT
|0% APR1
|MY20 V85TT Adventure
|AT
|0% APR1
|MY20 V85TT Travel
|AT
|0% APR1
V9
|MY17 V9 Roamer
|AT
|0% APR1
|MY17 V9 Bobber
|AT
|0% APR1
|MY19 V9 Bobber Sport
|AT
|0% APR1
V7 III
|MY20 V7 III Racer
|AT
|0% APR1
|MY20 V7 III Rough
|AT
|0% APR1
|MY20 V7 III Special
|AT
|0% APR1
|MY20 V7 III Stone
|AT
|0% APR1
|MY20 V7 III Stone “S”
|AT
|0% APR1
|MY19 V7 III Stone
|AT
|0% APR1
|MY19 V7 III Stone Night Pack
|AT
|0% APR1
|MY19 V7 III Special
|AT
|0% APR1
|MY18 V7 III Stone
|AT
|0% APR1
|MY18 V7 III Special
|AT
|0% APR1
|MY18 V7 III Rough
|AT
|0% APR1
|MY18 V7 III Milano
|AT
|0% APR1
|MY18 V7 III Carbon Dark
|AT
|0% APR1
|MY18 V7 III Carbon Shine
|AT
|0% APR1
These offers won’t last, so get on the gas!
Canada Special Offers
Details for USA
Details for Canada
Synchrony Bank:
1 0% for 48 Months [0% APR*] Installment Promo – *Example: On a purchase where the Amount Financed is $11,382, your Down Payment is $2,009 with 48 monthly payments of $237 each. Interest Rate is 0% [ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE 0% (E)]. Note: The above financing programs are offered by Synchrony Bank. Subject to credit approval. Approval, and any rates and terms provided, are based on credit worthiness. Other financing offers are available. See your local dealer for details. Minimum Amount Financed $2,500; Maximum Amount Financed $50,000. Other qualifications and restrictions may apply. An origination fee of $0 will be added to the amount financed in the above example. Financing promotions void where prohibited. Offer effective on eligible and qualified MY20 & Prior models from a participating Synchrony dealer. The $11,382 Amount Financed is estimated with qualified V85TT Travel MY20 models with a MSRP $13,390 minus $2,009 Down Payment. Amount Financed excludes taxes, title and license fees. Other fees may apply. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 8/01/2020 and 9/30/2020. Offer subject to change without notice. [“E” means estimate.]
2 3.99% for 72 Months [3.99% APR*] Installment Promo – *Example: On a purchase where the Amount Financed is $11,392, your Down Payment is $2,009 with 72 monthly payments of $178 each. Interest Rate is 3.99% [ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE 3.99% (E)]. Note: The above financing programs are offered by Synchrony Bank. Subject to credit approval. Approval, and any rates and terms provided, are based on credit worthiness. Other financing offers are available. See your local dealer for details. Minimum Amount Financed $2,500; Maximum Amount Financed $50,000. Other qualifications and restrictions may apply. An origination fee of $0 will be added to the amount financed in the above example. Financing promotions void where prohibited. Offer effective on eligible and qualified MY20 & prior models from a participating Synchrony dealer. The $11,392 Amount Financed is estimated with qualified V85TT Travel MY20 models with a MSRP $13,390 minus $2,009 Down Payment. Amount Financed excludes taxes, title and license fees. Other fees may apply. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 8/01/2020 and 9/30/2020. Offer subject to change without notice. [“E” means estimate.]
3 5.99% for 48 Months [5.99% APR*] Installment Promo – *Example: On a purchase where the Amount Financed is $13,932, your Down Payment is $2,459 with 48 monthly payments of $327 each. Interest Rate is 5.99% [ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE 5.99% (E)]. Note: The above financing programs are offered by Synchrony Bank. Subject to credit approval. Approval, and any rates and terms provided, are based on credit worthiness. Other financing offers are available. See your local dealer for details. Minimum Amount Financed $2,500; Maximum Amount Financed $50,000. Other qualifications and restrictions may apply. An origination fee of $0 will be added to the amount financed in the above example. Financing promotions void where prohibited. Offer effective on eligible and qualified MY20 and prior models from a participating Synchrony dealer. The $13,932 Amount Financed is estimated with qualified Audace Carbon MY20 models with a MSRP $16,390 minus $2,459 Down Payment. Amount Financed excludes taxes, title and license fees. Other fees may apply. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 8/01/2020 and 9/30/2020. Offer subject to change without notice. [“E” means estimate.]
4 Customer cash on the following select vehicles: $1,000 off MSRP on the following vehicles; MY20 & Prior V7 & V9 models. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 8/01/20 and 9/30/20.
Sheffield Financial:
1 0% for 48 Months [0% APR*] Installment Promo – *Example: On a purchase where the Amount Financed is $11,382, your Down Payment is $2,009 with 48 monthly payments of $237 each. Interest Rate is 0% [ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE 0% (E)]. Note: The above financing programs are offered by Sheffield Financial, a Division of Branch Banking and Trust Company, Member FDIC. Subject to credit approval. Approval, and any rates and terms provided, are based on credit worthiness. Other financing offers are available. See your local dealer for details. Rate advertised is based on minimum bureau risk score of 660. Minimum Amount Financed $1,500; Maximum Amount Financed $50,000. Other qualifications and restrictions may apply. An origination fee of $0 will be added to the amount financed in the above example. Financing promotions void where prohibited. Offer effective on eligible and qualified MY20 & Prior models from a participating Sheffield dealer. The $11,382 Amount Financed is estimated with qualified V85TT Travel MY20 models with a MSRP $13,390 minus $2,009 Down Payment. Amount Financed excludes taxes, title and license fees. Other fees may apply. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 8/01/2020 and 9/30/2020. Offer subject to change without notice. [“E” means estimate.]
2 3.99% for 72 Months [2.99% APR*] Installment Promo – *Example: On a purchase where the Amount Financed is $11,382, your Down Payment is $2,009 with 72 monthly payments of $178 each. Interest Rate is 3.99% [ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE 3.99% (E)]. Note: The above financing programs are offered by Sheffield Financial, a Division of Branch Banking and Trust Company, Member FDIC. Subject to credit approval. Approval, and any rates and terms provided, are based on credit worthiness. Other financing offers are available. See your local dealer for details. Rate advertised is based on minimum bureau risk score of 660. Minimum Amount Financed $1,500; Maximum Amount Financed $50,000. Other qualifications and restrictions may apply. An origination fee of $0 will be added to the amount financed in the above example. Financing promotions void where prohibited. Offer effective on eligible and qualified MY20 & prior models from a participating Sheffield dealer. The $11,382 Amount Financed is estimated with qualified V85TT Travel models with a MSRP $13,390 minus $2,009 Down Payment. Amount Financed excludes taxes, title and license fees. Other fees may apply. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 8/01/2020 and 9/30/2020. Offer subject to change without notice. [“E” means estimate.]
3 5.99% for 48 Months [5.99% APR*] Installment Promo – *Example: On a purchase where the Amount Financed is $13,932, your Down Payment is $2,459 with 48 monthly payments of $327 each. Interest Rate is 5.99% [ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE 5.99% (E)]. Note: The above financing programs are offered by Sheffield Financial, a Division of Branch Banking and Trust Company, Member FDIC. Subject to credit approval. Approval, and any rates and terms provided, are based on credit worthiness. Other financing offers are available. See your local dealer for details. Rate advertised is based on minimum bureau risk score of 660. Minimum Amount Financed $1,500; Maximum Amount Financed $50,000. Other qualifications and restrictions may apply. An origination fee of $0 will be added to the amount financed in the above example. Financing promotions void where prohibited. Offer effective on eligible and qualified MY20 and prior models from a participating Sheffield dealer. The $13,932 Amount Financed is estimated with qualified Audace Carbon MY20 models with a MSRP $16,390 minus $2,459 Down Payment. Amount Financed excludes taxes, title and license fees. Other fees may apply. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 8/01/2020 and 9/30/2020. Offer subject to change without notice. [“E” means estimate.]