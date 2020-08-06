USA and Canada Moto Guzzi Special Offers 0% APR and $1000 Cash Back

2019 Moto Guzzi Audace Carbon

Distance has never been a problem for motorcyclists and with our great promotions on Moto Guzzi motorcycles they make it even easier. Take advantage of fantastic financing offers as low as 0% APR for 48 months1 on all MY20 and prior models OR up to $1,000 customer cash on select MY20 and prior models!

USA Special Offers

Reduced Rate Financing:

  •     · MY20 and prior (V7, V9 & V85TT Range Only):

 -0% APR for 48mo1

  •   -3.99% APR for 72mo2
  • MY20 & Prior V7/V9 Range Only:
    -5.99% APR for 48mo3 AND $1,000 Customer Cash

MY20 & Prior V85TT Range Only:

 -5.99% APR for 48moAND $1,000 Trade-In Value OR 1 Year Maintenance included

MY20 & Prior 1400 & 1200 Range:

 -5.99% APR for 48mo3

 Customer Cash on Select Vehicles:

  • $1,000 customer cash on V9 Bobber MY174
  • $1,000 customer cash on V9 Roamer MY174
  • $1,000 customer cash on V9 Bobber Sport MY194
  • $1,000 customer cash on V7 III Racer MY20 & prior4
  • $1,000 customer cash on V7 III Carbon Dark MY184
  • $1,000 customer cash on V7 III Milano MY184
  • $1,000 customer cash on V7 III Rough MY20 & prior4
  • $1,000 customer cash on V7 III Carbon Shine MY184
  • $1,000 customer cash on V7 III Stone MY20 & prior4
  • $1,000 customer cash on V7 III Stone S MY20 & prior4
  • $1,000 customer cash on V7 III Stone Night Pack MY194
  • $1,000 customer cash on V7 III Special MY20 & prior4

MY16/18 AudaceAT5.99% APR3
MY16/18/20 EldoradoAT5.99% APR3
MY17/18 California TouringAT5.99% APR3
MY17 MGX-21AT5.99% APR3

Cruiser

V85 TT

MY20 V85TTAT0% APR1
MY20 V85TT AdventureAT0% APR1
MY20 V85TT TravelAT0% APR1

 

 

V9

MY17 V9 RoamerAT0% APR1
MY17 V9 BobberAT0% APR1
MY19 V9 Bobber SportAT0% APR1

V7 III

MY20 V7 III RacerAT0% APR1
MY20 V7 III RoughAT0% APR1
MY20 V7 III SpecialAT0% APR1
MY20 V7 III StoneAT0% APR1
MY20 V7 III Stone “S”AT0% APR1
MY19 V7 III StoneAT0% APR1
MY19 V7 III Stone Night PackAT0% APR1
MY19 V7 III SpecialAT0% APR1
MY18 V7 III StoneAT0% APR1
MY18 V7 III SpecialAT0% APR1
MY18 V7 III RoughAT0% APR1
MY18 V7 III MilanoAT0% APR1
MY18 V7 III Carbon DarkAT0% APR1
MY18 V7 III Carbon ShineAT0% APR1

These offers won’t last, so get on the gas!

 

Canada Special Offers

 

Distance has never been a problem for motorcyclists and with our great promotions on Moto Guzzi motorcycles they make it even easier. Take advantage of fantastic financing offers as low as 0% APR for 48 months1 on all MY20 and prior models OR up to $750 customer cash on select MY20 and prior models!

Reduced Rate Financing:

  •     · MY20 and prior (V7, V9 & V85TT Range Only):

 -0% APR for 48mo1

  •   -3.99% APR for 72mo2
  • MY20 & Prior V7/V9 Range Only:
    -5.99% APR for 48mo3 AND $750 Customer Cash

MY20 & Prior V85TT Range Only:

 -5.99% APR for 48moAND $750 Trade-In Value OR 1 Year Maintenance included

MY20 & Prior 1400 & 1200 Range:

 -5.99% APR for 48mo3

 Customer Cash on Select Vehicles:

  • $750 customer cash on V9 Bobber MY174
  • $750 customer cash on V9 Roamer MY174
  • $750 customer cash on V9 Bobber Sport MY194
  • $750 customer cash on V7 III Racer MY20 & prior4
  • $750 customer cash on V7 III Carbon Dark MY184
  • $750 customer cash on V7 III Milano MY184
  • $750 customer cash on V7 III Rough MY20 & prior4
  • $750 customer cash on V7 III Carbon Shine MY184
  • $750 customer cash on V7 III Stone MY20 & prior4
  • $750 customer cash on V7 III Stone S MY20 & prior4
  • $750 customer cash on V7 III Stone Night Pack MY194
  • $750 customer cash on V7 III Special MY20 & prior4

Cruiser

MY20 & Prior AudaceAT5.99% APR3
MY20 & Prior EldoradoAT5.99% APR3
MY20 & Prior California TouringAT5.99% APR3
MY20 & Prior MGX-21AT5.99% APR3

V85 TT

MY20 V85TTAT0% APR1
MY20 V85TT AdventureAT0% APR1
MY20 V85TT TravelAT0% APR1

 

V9

MY17 V9 RoamerAT0% APR1
MY17 V9 BobberAT0% APR1

V7 III

MY20 V7 III RacerAT0% APR1
MY20 V7 III RoughAT0% APR1
MY20 V7 III SpecialAT0% APR1
MY20 V7 III StoneAT0% APR1
MY20 V7 III Stone “S”AT0% APR1
MY19 V7 III StoneAT0% APR1
MY19 V7 III Stone Night PackAT0% APR1
MY19 V7 III SpecialAT0% APR1
MY18 V7 III StoneAT0% APR1
MY18 V7 III SpecialAT0% APR1
MY18 V7 III RoughAT0% APR1
MY18 V7 III MilanoAT0% APR1
MY18 V7 III Carbon DarkAT0% APR1
MY18 V7 III Carbon ShineAT0% APR1

These offers won’t last, so get on the gas!

 

Details for USA

1 0% for 48 Months [0% APR*] Installment Promo – For all provinces and territories outside of Quebec: 0% APR financing available for purchases of a MY20 or prior model financed up to 48 months on approved credit (OAC). Offer valid August 1st, 2020 to September 30th, 2020 inclusive. All pricing based on manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) (and includes freight and dealer inspection charges (if applicable)). Down payment of $2,309. Sample financed amount on a MY20 V85TT Travel (before applicable taxes, levies, dealer fees and charges): $13,082 financed at 0% per annum for 48 months equals $273 monthly. Cost of borrowing $0 for a total obligation of $13,082. Incentives (if any) will be deducted from negotiated selling price before taxes. Where the financed amount also includes taxes or other sums, the amount of the monthly payment, the cost of borrowing and the total obligation will vary. No down payment required. Dealer may sell for less. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Unit may not be exactly as shown. Conditions may apply. See dealer for details.
1 0% for 48 Months [0% APR*] Installment Promo – For Quebec: 0% APR financing available for purchases of a MY20 or prior model financed up to 48 months on approved credit (OAC). Offer valid August 1st, 2020 to September 30th, 2020 inclusive. Down payment of $2,309. Sample financed amount on a MY20 V85TT Travel (before applicable taxes, levies, dealer fees and charges): $13,082 financed at an annual interest rate of 0% (credit rate of 0%) per annum for 48 months payable in 48 monthly installments of $273. Total credit charges amount to $66.17 comprised of $0 in interest, plus the RPMRR and the registration service provider fee: $66.17 for a total obligation of $13,082. Incentives (if any) will be deducted from the negotiated selling price before taxes. Vehicle license, insurance and applicable taxes are extra. Where the financed amount also includes taxes or other sums, the amounts of the monthly payment, the total credit charges and the total obligation will vary. Dealer may sell for less. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Unit may not be exactly as shown. Conditions may apply. See dealer for details.
 
2 3.99% for 72 Months [3.99% APR*] Installment Promo – For all provinces and territories outside of Quebec: 3.99% APR financing available for purchases of MY20 or prior models financed up to 72 months on approved credit (OAC). Offer valid August 1st, 2020 to September 30th, 2020 inclusive. All pricing based on manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) (and includes freight and dealer inspection charges (if applicable). Down payment of $2,309. Sample financed amount on a MY20 V85TT Travel (before applicable taxes, levies, dealer fees and charges): $13,082 financed at 3.99% per annum for 72 months equals $205 monthly. Cost of borrowing $1,650 for a total obligation of $14,731. Incentives (if any) will be deducted from negotiated selling price before taxes. Where the financed amount also includes taxes or other sums, the amount of the monthly payment, the cost of borrowing and the total obligation will vary. No down payment required. Dealer may sell for less. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Unit may not be exactly as shown. Conditions may apply. See dealer for details.
2 3.99% for 72 Months [3.99% APR*] Installment Promo – For Quebec: 3.99% APR financing available for purchases of MY20 or prior models financed up to 72 months on approved credit (OAC). Offer valid August 1st, 2020 to September 30th, 2020 inclusive. Down payment of $2,309. Sample financed amount on a MY20 V85TT Travel (before applicable taxes, levies, dealer fees and charges): $13,082 financed at an annual interest rate of 3.99% (credit rate of 3.99%) per annum for 72 months payable in 72 monthly installments of $205. Total credit charges amount to $1,716.08 comprised of $1,650 in interest, plus the RPMRR and the registration service provider fee: $66.17 for a total obligation of $14,731 Incentives (if any) will be deducted from the negotiated selling price before taxes. Vehicle license, insurance and applicable taxes are extra. Where the financed amount also includes taxes or other sums, the amounts of the monthly payment, the total credit charges and the total obligation will vary. Dealer may sell for less. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Unit may not be exactly as shown. Conditions may apply. See dealer for details.
 
3 5.99% for 48 Months [5.99% APR*] Installment Promo – For all provinces and territories outside of Quebec: 5.99% APR financing available for purchases of MY20 or prior models financed up to 48 months on approved credit (OAC). Offer valid August 1st, 2020 to September 30th, 2020 inclusive. All pricing based on manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) (and includes freight and dealer inspection charges (if applicable). Down payment of $2,744. Sample financed amount on a MY20 Audace Carbon (before applicable taxes, levies, dealer fees and charges): $15,547 financed at 5.99% per annum for 48 months equals $365 monthly. Cost of borrowing $1,975 for a total obligation of $17,522. Incentives (if any) will be deducted from negotiated selling price before taxes. Where the financed amount also includes taxes or other sums, the amount of the monthly payment, the cost of borrowing and the total obligation will vary. No down payment required. Dealer may sell for less. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Unit may not be exactly as shown. Conditions may apply. See dealer for details.
3 5.99% for 48 Months [5.99% APR*] Installment Promo – For Quebec: 5.99% APR financing available for purchases of MY20 or prior models financed up to 48 months on approved credit (OAC). Offer valid August 1st, 2020 to September 30th, 2020 inclusive. Down payment of $2,744. Sample financed amount (before applicable taxes, levies, dealer fees and charges): $15,547 financed at an annual interest rate of 5.99% (credit rate of 5.99%) per annum for 48 months payable in 48 monthly installments of $365. Total credit charges amount to $2,041.53 comprised of $1,975 in interest, plus the RPMRR and the registration service provider fee: $66.17 for a total obligation of $17,522 Incentives (if any) will be deducted from the negotiated selling price before taxes. Vehicle license, insurance and applicable taxes are extra. Where the financed amount also includes taxes or other sums, the amounts of the monthly payment, the total credit charges and the total obligation will vary. Dealer may sell for less. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Unit may not be exactly as shown. Conditions may apply. See dealer for details.
Customer cash on the following select vehicles: $750 off MSRP on the following vehicles; MY20 & Prior V7, V9 and V85TT models. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 8/01/20 and 9/30/20.

Details for Canada

Synchrony Bank:

1 0% for 48 Months [0% APR*] Installment Promo – *Example: On a purchase where the Amount Financed is $11,382, your Down Payment is $2,009 with 48 monthly payments of $237 each. Interest Rate is 0% [ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE 0% (E)]. Note: The above financing programs are offered by Synchrony Bank. Subject to credit approval. Approval, and any rates and terms provided, are based on credit worthiness. Other financing offers are available. See your local dealer for details. Minimum Amount Financed $2,500; Maximum Amount Financed $50,000. Other qualifications and restrictions may apply. An origination fee of $0 will be added to the amount financed in the above example. Financing promotions void where prohibited. Offer effective on eligible and qualified MY20 & Prior models from a participating Synchrony dealer. The $11,382 Amount Financed is estimated with qualified V85TT Travel MY20 models with a MSRP $13,390 minus $2,009 Down Payment. Amount Financed excludes taxes, title and license fees. Other fees may apply. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 8/01/2020 and 9/30/2020. Offer subject to change without notice. [“E” means estimate.]

2 3.99% for 72 Months [3.99% APR*] Installment Promo – *Example: On a purchase where the Amount Financed is $11,392, your Down Payment is $2,009 with 72 monthly payments of $178 each. Interest Rate is 3.99% [ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE 3.99% (E)]. Note: The above financing programs are offered by Synchrony Bank. Subject to credit approval. Approval, and any rates and terms provided, are based on credit worthiness. Other financing offers are available. See your local dealer for details. Minimum Amount Financed $2,500; Maximum Amount Financed $50,000. Other qualifications and restrictions may apply. An origination fee of $0 will be added to the amount financed in the above example. Financing promotions void where prohibited. Offer effective on eligible and qualified MY20 & prior models from a participating Synchrony dealer. The $11,392 Amount Financed is estimated with qualified V85TT Travel MY20 models with a MSRP $13,390 minus $2,009 Down Payment. Amount Financed excludes taxes, title and license fees. Other fees may apply. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 8/01/2020 and 9/30/2020. Offer subject to change without notice. [“E” means estimate.]

3 5.99% for 48 Months [5.99% APR*] Installment Promo – *Example: On a purchase where the Amount Financed is $13,932, your Down Payment is $2,459 with 48 monthly payments of $327 each. Interest Rate is 5.99% [ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE 5.99% (E)]. Note: The above financing programs are offered by Synchrony Bank. Subject to credit approval. Approval, and any rates and terms provided, are based on credit worthiness. Other financing offers are available. See your local dealer for details. Minimum Amount Financed $2,500; Maximum Amount Financed $50,000. Other qualifications and restrictions may apply. An origination fee of $0 will be added to the amount financed in the above example. Financing promotions void where prohibited. Offer effective on eligible and qualified MY20 and prior models from a participating Synchrony dealer. The $13,932 Amount Financed is estimated with qualified Audace Carbon MY20 models with a MSRP $16,390 minus $2,459 Down Payment. Amount Financed excludes taxes, title and license fees. Other fees may apply. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 8/01/2020 and 9/30/2020. Offer subject to change without notice. [“E” means estimate.]

Customer cash on the following select vehicles: $1,000 off MSRP on the following vehicles; MY20 & Prior V7 & V9 models. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 8/01/20 and 9/30/20.

 

Sheffield Financial:

 

1 0% for 48 Months [0% APR*] Installment Promo – *Example: On a purchase where the Amount Financed is $11,382, your Down Payment is $2,009 with 48 monthly payments of $237 each. Interest Rate is 0% [ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE 0% (E)]. Note: The above financing programs are offered by Sheffield Financial, a Division of Branch Banking and Trust Company, Member FDIC. Subject to credit approval. Approval, and any rates and terms provided, are based on credit worthiness. Other financing offers are available. See your local dealer for details. Rate advertised is based on minimum bureau risk score of 660. Minimum Amount Financed $1,500; Maximum Amount Financed $50,000. Other qualifications and restrictions may apply. An origination fee of $0 will be added to the amount financed in the above example. Financing promotions void where prohibited. Offer effective on eligible and qualified MY20 & Prior models from a participating Sheffield dealer. The $11,382 Amount Financed is estimated with qualified V85TT Travel MY20 models with a MSRP $13,390 minus $2,009 Down Payment. Amount Financed excludes taxes, title and license fees. Other fees may apply. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 8/01/2020 and 9/30/2020. Offer subject to change without notice. [“E” means estimate.]

2 3.99% for 72 Months [2.99% APR*] Installment Promo – *Example: On a purchase where the Amount Financed is $11,382, your Down Payment is $2,009 with 72 monthly payments of $178 each. Interest Rate is 3.99% [ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE 3.99% (E)]. Note: The above financing programs are offered by Sheffield Financial, a Division of Branch Banking and Trust Company, Member FDIC. Subject to credit approval. Approval, and any rates and terms provided, are based on credit worthiness. Other financing offers are available. See your local dealer for details. Rate advertised is based on minimum bureau risk score of 660. Minimum Amount Financed $1,500; Maximum Amount Financed $50,000. Other qualifications and restrictions may apply. An origination fee of $0 will be added to the amount financed in the above example. Financing promotions void where prohibited. Offer effective on eligible and qualified MY20 & prior models from a participating Sheffield dealer. The $11,382 Amount Financed is estimated with qualified V85TT Travel models with a MSRP $13,390 minus $2,009 Down Payment. Amount Financed excludes taxes, title and license fees. Other fees may apply. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 8/01/2020 and 9/30/2020. Offer subject to change without notice. [“E” means estimate.]

3 5.99% for 48 Months [5.99% APR*] Installment Promo – *Example: On a purchase where the Amount Financed is $13,932, your Down Payment is $2,459 with 48 monthly payments of $327 each. Interest Rate is 5.99% [ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE 5.99% (E)]. Note: The above financing programs are offered by Sheffield Financial, a Division of Branch Banking and Trust Company, Member FDIC. Subject to credit approval. Approval, and any rates and terms provided, are based on credit worthiness. Other financing offers are available. See your local dealer for details. Rate advertised is based on minimum bureau risk score of 660. Minimum Amount Financed $1,500; Maximum Amount Financed $50,000. Other qualifications and restrictions may apply. An origination fee of $0 will be added to the amount financed in the above example. Financing promotions void where prohibited. Offer effective on eligible and qualified MY20 and prior models from a participating Sheffield dealer. The $13,932 Amount Financed is estimated with qualified Audace Carbon MY20 models with a MSRP $16,390 minus $2,459 Down Payment. Amount Financed excludes taxes, title and license fees. Other fees may apply. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 8/01/2020 and 9/30/2020. Offer subject to change without notice. [“E” means estimate.]

 

 

