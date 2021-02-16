Vance & Hines Announces $73000 Sponsorship Program

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (February 15, 2021) – Vance & Hines, one of the nation’s premier performance motorcycle accessory manufacturers, announced a full slate of contingency sponsorship payouts for the 2021 American Flat Track (AFT) racing season. The program includes payouts for the top five riders in each class for every event and a $5,000 bonus for each class champion. In total, the company is offering riders $73,650 in 2021.

“Our company was born on a racetrack, so we know how hard it can be to fund a racing program. We’re happy to continue to partner with AFT to support all levels of riders in this great American racing series” said Mike Kennedy, President of Vance & Hines.

Vance & Hines is also Harley-Davidson’s partner for the design, manufacturing and selling of the XG750R motorcycle which competes in the AFT Production Twins class. Race teams purchase the bikes directly through the Vance & Hines Racing Development Center in Brownsburg, IN.

The company’s 2021 AFT contingency sponsorship provides cash awards to the first through fifth finishers in AFT SuperTwins, AFT Production Twins and AFT Singles at each of the 17 races on the schedule. The payouts range from $500 for first place to $50 for fifth place, with $1150 available per class at each event. At the end of the season, Vance & Hines will offer a $5000 bonus to the number one finisher in each class.

To qualify for the contingency payments, riders must run an eligible Vance & Hines exhaust system, a Vance & Hines decal on their race bike and have a Vance & Hines patch on their racing leathers.

The 2021 Progressive AFT season kicks off with a Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader event at Volusia Speedway Park on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 2021.