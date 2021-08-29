Washed out and unloved MotoGP Silverstone track returns victorious

The British Grand Prix was another new hunting ground for Husqvarna Motorcycles and the Sterilgarda Max Racing Team as MotoGP visited the long and fast layout at Silverstone for the first time since 2019. The famous Midlands circuit missed the calendar in 2020 and was infamously washed out through torrential rainfall in 2018, meaning that precious few race laps had been run at the facility in the last four years. Romano Fenati’s recent hot form carried over from his race-leading performance last time out in Austria and the Italian was simply outstanding around Silverstone’s largely flat, eighteen-corner trajectory. Fenati used his FR 250 GP to top the time sheets in every single Free Practice and Qualification outing on Friday and Saturday. The 25-year-old was dominant – setting the fastest lap-times largely by himself – and streaked away to a second consecutive Pole Position.

After again securing 1st place in Warm-up by almost one second, Fenati blasted away from the front of the start grid to head the pack. Silverstone is a technical track that favours flow and corner speed and Fenati was able to create the difference over Niccolo Antonelli and the rest of his pursuers. He led every circulation and capped a perfect weekend with his second career triumph in Husqvarna Motorcycles colours. The 25-points represents his fourth podium of the campaign.

Adrian Fernandez made his first appearance at Silverstone. The rookie took 19th place on the grid and then slotted into the ten-rider group battling for 10th, that included world championship leaders Pedro Acosta and Sergio Garcia. By the chequered flag the Spaniard was 19th.

Fenati maintains 3rd place in the Moto3 World Championship standings and needs to close a 23-point gap to Garcia in 2nd. Fernandez has 16 points.

MotoGP moves to the MotorLand Aragon circuit in Spain for round thirteen on September 11th and 12th.

Romano Fenati: “I’m really happy. This is amazing: every session 1st. My race was fantastic but also was the work with the team, they did a really good job. I’m much more than happy! Now we have to think about the next race. For sure it won’t be easy to do another weekend like this but it’s the target. I know we can do it, and I trust my bike and team totally.”

Results – 2021 Moto3 World Championship, Round 12

1. Romano Fenati (Husqvarna) 37:26.974, 2. Niccolo Antonelli (KTM) +1.679, 3. Dennis Foggia (Honda) +2.107, 19. Adrian Fernandez (Husqvarna) +25.215

World Championship standings

1. Pedro Acosta (KTM) 201pts; 2. Sergio Garcia (GASGAS) 155pts; 3. Romano Fenati (Husqvarna) 132 pts; 24. Adrian Fernandez (Husqvarna) 16 pts.