Weekend is off to good start for Ducati MotoGP Circuit of The Americas

Two Ducatis lead the way at the Circuit of The Americas, with Zarco (Pramac Racing Team) first ahead of Miller

Day 1 of free practice for the Americas GP scheduled for this weekend at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin (Texas) saw two Ducatis leading the way as Jack Miller closed second, behind Johann Zarco, first with the Desmosedici GP of the Pramac Racing Team.

The Aussie rider found himself immediately comfortable at the American track as he set the third fastest time already in FP1. In the afternoon, Miller continued to be quick and went on to take the lead in his last exit with the soft tyre, but he eventually finished second a few minutes before the end, when Zarco managed to beat his time by 247 thousandths.

It was a positive day also for Francesco Bagnaia, who, despite finishing only ninth in Texas, declares that he had good sensations on his Desmosedici GP today. In the first two free practice sessions, the Italian focused on improving his pace ahead of Sundays’ race without paying too much attention to the timesheets. Bagnaia is confident that he can aim for a spot directly into Q2 during tomorrow’s FP3.

Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd (2:02.789)

“The weekend is off to a good start – the bike is working well, and the track conditions are awesome compared to the past, although there are still a few small bumps that I think are part of the characteristics of this track. The Circuit of The Americas is unique, and I always like to come back here. From the start, the feeling with my Desmosedici has been good, and the team is doing a great job, which has allowed me to improve between the two sessions. So I’m happy and confident that I can do well in the next two days here in America”.

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 9th (2:03.187)

“I’m satisfied with this first day of work here in Texas. It was a normal start compared to the last few races, and today I focused mainly on improving my pace. My feeling with the bike is good, and in FP2, we were able to do a great job. Tomorrow morning in FP3, we’ll try to make the time to qualify directly for Q2, while it will be important to work on the tyre choice during FP4. I’m happy and determined to have a good qualifying session tomorrow”.

The Ducati Lenovo Team will be back on track tomorrow at 9:55am local time (CEST -7:00 am) for FP3, while qualifying for the GP of the Americas will take place from 2:10pm (9:10pm in Italy) at the end of FP4.