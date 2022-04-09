FIM Superbike World Championship kicked off at MotorLand Aragón

April 9, 2022 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on FIM Superbike World Championship kicked off at MotorLand Aragón

Yamaha-Motorcycle-Logo-2017

GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team Fourth on Opening Day in Aragón

The FIM Superbike World Championship has kicked off with the first free practice sessions of the year at MotorLand Aragón. The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team returned to action with Garrett Gerloff and Kohta Nozane, making progress throughout the day, finishing fourth and 18th respectively on combined times.

 

In Free Practice 1, Gerloff ended the session sixth fastest on a 1’50.269, while Nozane managed 17th with a 1’51.622. Both worked on race pace, completing longer runs, as they also found a solid base set-up heading into the rest of the weekend.

The riders both improved their times in the afternoon free practice session, taking good steps forward with the Yamaha R1 WorldSBK. The Japanese rider’s best lap, a 1’51.118, saw him end FP2 in 15th position, while his American teammate ran an impressive 1’49.900 to go fourth fastest overall.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team will be back on track tomorrow, with the first race of the 2022 season set for 14:00 (CET). Before that will come the Superpole qualifying session at 11:00, after FP3 at 09:00.

Garrett Gerloff: P4 – 1’49.900
“I’m feeling confident, even though some of the guys look to have really strong race pace. Anyway, we did a good job, and in the morning I went out with just one set of tyres to do a long run, as we needed to see the performance. In FP2, I got a feel of the track in hotter conditions for the first time properly this year. I feel Yamaha has done a really good job and we have a great package overall. I just want to have a good qualifying and to keep building from there.”

Kohta Nozane: P18 – 1’51.118
“Today was not an easy one. Conditions were different and it was a bit tough for me to get a good feeling with the track. We need to check what happened, but we’ll push hard to overcome the problems. Anyway, we made some improvements from morning to afternoon, so I’m confident we can make another step forward tomorrow. Let’s see what happens and I’ll do my best in the qualifying session and Race 1 to get a good result.”

About Michael Le Pard 7185 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles