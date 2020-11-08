WEEKEND MOTORCYCLE RACING ACTION – NOVEMBER 8th

Team Suzuki Press Office – November 7.

The second weekend of November sees Team Suzuki Ecstar on track at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia for the first of two back-to-back races.

In today’s final qualifying, held in wet and difficult conditions ahead of Sunday’s Gran Premio De Europa, Alex Rins put his GSX-RR into second position with a time 1’40.475 with Joan Mir fifth with a lap of 1’40.704.

Three races remain in the revised 2020 MotoGP™ series due to the crisis, two at Valencia – tomorrow and next weekend (November 15th) – with the series finale at the Algarve International Circuit in Portugal on November 22nd.

Mir currently leads the series on 137 points with Rins sixth on 105 points.

November 7: Round 13 (round 12 for MotoGP riders after Qatar cancelled due to travel restrictions). Ricardo Tormo Circuit. Valencia. Spain.