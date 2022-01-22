WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – JANUARY 22ND

Team Suzuki Press Office – January 21.

The fourth weekend in January sees Suzuki teams back in action for the third round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship in America.

Petco Park in San Diego, California is the venue and Twisted Tea Suzuki and BarX/ Chaparral Suzuki riders will be onboard their RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 machinery.

At last weekend’s race at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, Twisted Tea HEP Motorsports 450 class riders Brandon Hartranft and Justin Bogle finished in the points along with Bar X Chaparral Suzuki’s West Coast riders Dilan Schwartz and Carson Mumford.

January 22: Round 3. AMA/ FIM World Supercross. Petco Park. San Diego. California. USA.