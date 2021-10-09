WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – OCTOBER 9TH

Team Suzuki Press Office – October 8.

The second weekend of October will see a new Endurance World Champion crowned.

The fourth and final round of the 2021 EWC is taking place tomorrow (Saturday) and 16-time series and current defending champion Suzuki will start the 6 Hours of Most in the Czech Republic from third place on the grid with the Yoshimura SERT Motul GSX-R1000R.

Team riders Gregg Black, Sylvain Guintoli and Xavier Simeon headed into the final round – a new EWC venue for the current riders – with a 36-point lead but following yesterday’s practice and final qualifying added another three bonus points to their total.

The series finale, held in conjunction with a round of the FIA World Touring Car Cup Championship, and broadcast live on the Eurosport International Network, will start at 10:45hrs and end at 17:30hrs (local time).

October 9: Round 4. 2021 Endurance World Championship. 6 Hours of Most. Autodrom Most. Czech Republic.