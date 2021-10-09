WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – OCTOBER 9TH

October 9, 2021 Michael Le Pard News 0

EWC-4-Xavier Simeon-Q23

Team Suzuki Press Office – October 8.

The second weekend of October will see a new Endurance World Champion crowned.

The fourth and final round of the 2021 EWC is taking place tomorrow (Saturday) and 16-time series and current defending champion Suzuki will start the 6 Hours of Most in the Czech Republic from third place on the grid with the Yoshimura SERT Motul GSX-R1000R.

Team riders Gregg Black, Sylvain Guintoli and Xavier Simeon headed into the final round – a new EWC venue for the current riders – with a 36-point lead but following yesterday’s practice and final qualifying added another three bonus points to their total.

The series finale, held in conjunction with a round of the FIA World Touring Car Cup Championship, and broadcast live on the Eurosport International Network, will start at 10:45hrs and end at 17:30hrs (local time).

October 9: Round 4. 2021 Endurance World Championship. 6 Hours of Most. Autodrom Most. Czech Republic.

About Michael Le Pard 6475 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles