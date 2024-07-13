Josh Herrin shines at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Friday

Sunnyvale, Calif., July 12, 2024 — When you’re hot, you’re hot! That’s exactly how Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati’s Josh Herrin feels after topping the Friday times for the sixth round of the 2024 Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike Championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.



Noting the increased confidence and stability that stems from his second year within the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati superbike team, Herrin completed the opening practice session in third place but then rocketed to P1 with a 1:23.827s lap time. Herrin completed a marathon of 36 laps of the legendary 2.23-mile venue over the day.



The result puts Herrin in a provisional pole position. The final grid places for the two 20-lap races will be decided after Qualifying 2 tomorrow morning.



Fellow Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati teamster Loris Baz was also on the pace in California. The Frenchman circulated 27 times around the undulating WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca across the day to finish seventh overall, 0.55s off his teammate Herrin in an incredibly close top 10.



2024 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Superbike Qualifying 1 Results – Top 5

P1 – Josh Herrin (Ducati) 1:23.827

P2 – Cameron Beaubier 1:23.885

P3 – Sean Dylan Kelly 1:24.107

P4 – Jake Gagne 1:24.168

P5 – Cameron Petersen 1:24.192

P6 – Bobby Fong 1:24.307

P7 – Loris Baz (Ducati) 1:24.379



Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati–#2)

“I’m really happy with that,” Herrin said. “I just feel like everything has been clicking of late. I really like this track but this second year—I’ve been talking it up—but having two years on the same bike and the same team has been a huge help. We have what it takes to not just win but win by five, but 10 seconds or more.



“I’m getting confident again now that we haven’t had as many wet races. Everything is feeling great in the team and it’s really nice being able to put on a show in Ducati North America’s backyard for the fans. The Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati team is so good to be around, and that makes my job easier when all the pieces fall together.”



Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati–#76)

“Today wasn’t as good as the last round at The Ridge, where we had a super good feeling of the bike as today I missed a bit of feeling with the front and a bit of rear grip, but that’s the same for everyone,” Baz said. It’s really tight—we have seven guys within half a second.



“We’ll try to find a better set-up for the front-end. More than anything, I want a bike that will allow me to take different lines and overtake people, so that’s what we’re working towards. I love this track, so we’ll go through the data, improve the bike, and make sure we are in the battle for the win.”



Qualifying 2 for round six of the 2024 Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike Championship is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. PST on Saturday, July 13.

Race one of the Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike class is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. PST on Saturday, July 13, with race two set for 3:10 p.m. PST on Sunday, July 14.