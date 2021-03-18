Whoops frustration at Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Championship Arlington

Cooper stayed perfect in qualifying, topping all three sessions for the fourth-round running. He got off to a flying start in his heat but then slid out early in the race before fighting his way back to a runner-up finish. He scored a good start in the Main inside of the top five but coming out of the whoops he and another rider came together, putting the New Yorker on the ground. He quickly went to work, advancing to 17th at the start of the second lap, and then made his way up to fifth on a track that was very hard to pass on. The top-five result was an important points haul, closing the gap to four as the championship heads to the halfway point.

Thrasher made a strong start, breaking into the top 10 for his best qualifying result to date in seventh. The Tennessee rider continued to build on it with a solid fourth-place result in his heat race. In the Main Event, he got a decent start in ninth and moved up to seventh a couple laps before the halfway mark. On Lap 10, he was passed by his teammate and then on the following lap by the championship leader, ultimately crossing the line ninth for his best result thus far.

Frye also had a better qualifying result in 16th. He then got a good start in his heat in fifth, where he ran for most of the race until an issue had him dropping back and out of a transfer position. The rookie then had the difficult task of going through the LCQ on a very unforgiving track. Unfortunately, a crash early in the race meant he was unable to qualify for the Main Event.

The Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 250SX West team returns for more action at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, March 20, Round 5 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Championship.