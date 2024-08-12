Venture further on the Suzuki V-Strom 800RE with free panniers

Buyers of Suzuki’s new V-Strom 800RE can go further for less this summer, with the addition of free aluminium panniers.

Representing a saving of £980 over the individual items, the offer makes packing for that summer road trip even easier and more affordable. Each aluminium pannier boasts 37 litres of storage space. When combined with the aluminium top box, total carrying capacity is boosted to 112 litres.

The free panniers only add to the V-Strom 800RE’s touring capabilities. Powered by Suzuki’s new 776cc, twin-cylinder engine it is equipped with road-focussed 19” and 17” wheels, tall screen, comfortable and accessible seat, and roomy riding position. It also comes with a bi-directional quickshifter as standard, three power modes, and a variety of traction control settings.

To sweeten the deal further, the V-Strom 800RE is also available on a lower than usual finance rate of 4.9% APR representative.

For more information on the V-Strom 800RE, click here.