Win a New Motorcycle and Other Prizes at Yamaha’s 65th Anniversary Demo Events

Visit a Yamaha dealership during August and you will be able to enter our exclusive 65th Anniversary competition to WIN a new Tracer 700. Dealers also have a range of demo units available for testing and everyone who takes a demo ride will get a FREE t-shirt featuring a specially commissioned ICONS illustration, plus you can pick up a copy of the souvenir edition Yamaha ICONS 65th Anniversary magazine featuring some of the most famous models from the last six and a half decades!

