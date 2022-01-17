Keeps Win-Streak Rolling at Oakland Supercross

Once again, Craig was the fastest qualifier and then backed it up with a heat win. He got a good start in the main event and quickly took over the lead on Lap 2. The Californian put in some consistently fast laps to build a comfortable gap up front, ultimately crossing the line with a 5.6-second margin. His first back-to-back win in the class gives Craig an eight-point lead in the 250SX West Championship before heading to his hometown race in San Diego, California.

Thrasher bounced back from a tough first round and showed strength with a third-place qualifying result. He made his way back to fifth in his heat race and then made another charge forward in the main event from ninth to fourth. Thrasher kept pushing but was passed in the whoops after the halfway mark. He went on to cross the line with a solid top-five finish for his best result this season.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team heads back south to Petco Park in San Diego, California, for Round 3 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday, January 22.