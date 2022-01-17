Keeps Win-Streak Rolling at Oakland Supercross

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Christian Craig scored his second-consecutive 250 victory with another masterclass performance at last night’s Round 2 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in Oakland, California. His teammate Nate Thrasher made forward strides with a solid fifth-place finish.
Once again, Craig was the fastest qualifier and then backed it up with a heat win. He got a good start in the main event and quickly took over the lead on Lap 2. The Californian put in some consistently fast laps to build a comfortable gap up front, ultimately crossing the line with a 5.6-second margin. His first back-to-back win in the class gives Craig an eight-point lead in the 250SX West Championship before heading to his hometown race in San Diego, California.
Thrasher bounced back from a tough first round and showed strength with a third-place qualifying result. He made his way back to fifth in his heat race and then made another charge forward in the main event from ninth to fourth. Thrasher kept pushing but was passed in the whoops after the halfway mark. He went on to cross the line with a solid top-five finish for his best result this season.
The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team heads back south to Petco Park in San Diego, California, for Round 3 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday, January 22.
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager
“We had a really good weekend here in Oakland. Christian won his heat race, and Nate qualified well, so we were off to a pretty good start. Christian had another awesome ride. He quickly moved into the lead and maintained his position with no contest to the checkers. Nate had a decent start and fought his way up to a respectable finish in fifth. We are proud of him as he has progressed every time he has ridden and look forward to seeing what he can do as the season progresses. We’re really happy to leave here with another win. I’m proud of our guys. The crew has been putting in the work, and I am happy to see the success.”
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“The day was solid. I qualified first and then backed it up in the heat race and then got off to a good start in the main. I was second-place, and then the guy in front of me stalled it, so I made the pass and just never looked back. It was a pretty basic win, but it was nice to score my first back-to-back win. I was coming off a good weekend at Anaheim 1 and then had a good week at the practice track. So I came in here with confidence and just rode like I did last week, and like I do at the practice track every week, which is basically just having fun, and it’s been showing in my riding lately. It’s great to start the season off like this. I have a great support group and people that push me every day to be where I am. I’m really looking forward to my hometown race in San Diego next weekend, so let’s keep it going.”
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“I rode well all day; I’ve just got to work on my starts. It was a solid fifth-place, but I feel like I should’ve been on the podium. I came from the back and got up to fourth but got a little tired. I’m ready to go back to work. I feel like the speed’s there to be second and try and sneak in a win on Christian; he’s riding so well. We’ve just got to get a start and put ourselves in a situation to win, and right now, we are not doing that. Let’s go back and have a good week of training and keep swinging next week.”