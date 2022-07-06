World-famous Laguna Seca host to round six MotoAmerica 2022

MotoAmerica Round 6 – Petrucci In Command As The Field Hits Laguna Seca

The world-famous Laguna Seca plays host to round six of MotoAmerica 2022 with Danilo Petrucci on top of the points

Sunnyvale, Calif., July 6, 2022 – As the 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike season shifts into its second half, Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC) is sitting pretty atop the points standings as he heads to the iconic Laguna Seca venue this weekend.

Petrucci holds an 11-point advantage over Yamaha’s current champion, Jake Gagne, and this week marks one of the few times where Petrucci will have prior knowledge of the racetrack after competing at Laguna Seca in the final MotoGP race staged there in 2013.

The Italian has spent the last week vacationing in California, destressing with some motocross and enjoying the endless sunshine of the Golden State as he prepares for what will be a demanding race with much on the line at Laguna Seca.

Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – Ducati #9)

“It’s been a great past week in California,” Petrucci said. “I really love this place. The weather has been great—I’ve had some time with my motocross bike and just cruising around and seeing the sights. I’m happy to go Laguna Seca. It’s a place I know, even if the last time was in MotoGP in 2013 but at least I know which way the corners go! We are effectively starting a new championship because Jake and I are almost tied in the points, so we can’t think about the championship. We need to get back and win some races, this is the main objective.”

Round six of the 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship kicks off with practice on Friday, July 8 with race one scheduled for 3:10 pm PST on Saturday, July 9. Race two is scheduled for 3:10 pm PST on Sunday, July 10.