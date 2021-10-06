Title Battles Rage on at Portimão for Yamaha and Razgatlıoğlu

In the final European round of the 2021 FIM Superbike World Championship, Yamaha extended its lead in the riders’ championship with Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, despite the technical issue that took him out of victory contention in Race 2 at Portimão.

Yamaha also maintained its advantage out front in the manufactures’ standings, while the Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK team edged further ahead in the teams’ championship.

Andrea Dosoli, Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Manager, reflected on the Portuguese weekend, where Yamaha R6 riders also took a clean sweep of the podium positions in the FIM Supersport World Championship, after two thrilling races, while the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship came to a close.

“We arrived at Portimão knowing that our bike has performed well here in the past, but also fully aware of how strong Jonathan Rea has been here in recent seasons. We had some concerns with the tyre allocations, with us unable to use the softer option that has worked so well in the past few events. It has been a challenging event due to it being the third round in a row, but despite this we are happy to see the hard work done by everyone. We have left Portimão with an increased lead in the championship, but of course we know we could have left with more points if we hadn’t had the issue with Toprak’s bike on Sunday. We are looking into the reason for what was an unusual issue that caused him to crash, but we are glad he is OK. The weekend once again confirmed, however, that the Yamaha R1 works in all conditions and at all tracks.”