Aprilia Racing back on track with the RS-GP25 at Sepang pre-season test

After the successful official launch of the Aprilia Racing Team on 16th January, the focus now shifts to pre-season testing. The programme includes a first shakedown at Sepang from 31st January to 2nd February, exclusively for test riders and rookies. Representing Aprilia Racing on track will be Lorenzo Savadori, who will continue development work on the RS-GP25. His contribution will be crucial in refining the set-up and assisting the factory riders by providing essential data for the team’s work. Next up will be the factory riders, who will test for a total of five days over two weeks. From 5th to 7th February they will be in Sepang for a crucial session to continue work on the bike set-up and new components. The focus then shifts to the Chang International Circuit in Buriram from 12-13 February. World Champion Jorge Martín will make his debut on track with number 1 on his fairing after a good performance at the Barcelona test, where he showed his determination to quickly familiarise himself with the RS-GP25. Talented Italian rider Marco Bezzecchi will also have the opportunity to further familiarise himself with the RS-GP25, continuing his process of adapting to the bike. There is great confidence in the work carried out by the Noale Racing Department over the winter, as the new RS-GP25 has already received positive feedback from the official riders during the Barcelona test in November. The main aim of the tests will be to help the official riders adapt to the bike and get to know the RS-GP25. The focus will then be on fine-tuning the bike’s performance ahead of the first race of the season at Buriram, Thailand from 28 February to 2 March. *In the image section of this press release you can download exclusive behind-the-scenes photos and rider interviews, also available on the official Aprilia YouTube channel.