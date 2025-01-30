Aprilia Racing back on track with the RS-GP25 at Sepang pre-season test

2025 Aprilia RS-GP25

LORENZO SAVADORI LEADS THE WAY, FOLLOWED BY WORLD CHAMPION JORGE MARTIN AND ITALIAN TALENT MARCO BEZZECCHI
After the successful official launch of the Aprilia Racing Team on 16th January, the focus now shifts to pre-season testing. The programme includes a first shakedown at Sepang from 31st January to 2nd February, exclusively for test riders and rookies. Representing Aprilia Racing on track will be Lorenzo Savadori, who will continue development work on the RS-GP25. His contribution will be crucial in refining the set-up and assisting the factory riders by providing essential data for the team’s work.

Next up will be the factory riders, who will test for a total of five days over two weeks. From 5th to 7th February they will be in Sepang for a crucial session to continue work on the bike set-up and new components. The focus then shifts to the Chang International Circuit in Buriram from 12-13 February.

World Champion Jorge Martín will make his debut on track with number 1 on his fairing after a good performance at the Barcelona test, where he showed his determination to quickly familiarise himself with the RS-GP25. Talented Italian rider Marco Bezzecchi will also have the opportunity to further familiarise himself with the RS-GP25, continuing his process of adapting to the bike.

There is great confidence in the work carried out by the Noale Racing Department over the winter, as the new RS-GP25 has already received positive feedback from the official riders during the Barcelona test in November. The main aim of the tests will be to help the official riders adapt to the bike and get to know the RS-GP25. The focus will then be on fine-tuning the bike’s performance ahead of the first race of the season at Buriram, Thailand from 28 February to 2 March.

I’m really looking forward to the tests. They will be crucial to gather as much information as possible for the future and to set the course for this season. I’m really motivated to finally start this new challenge together with Aprilia Racing after these two months of winter break.
I am really excited to finally start the first tests of the year. I’ve seen the bike and I’m really excited to try it out. These will be crucial days to set the right direction for the whole season, so both Jorge and I will have to put in a lot of work. I’m sure we’ll have a lot of fun with the help of the team. I can’t wait to get out on track.
I can’t wait to get back on track at Sepang and test the new RS-GP25. The team in Noale have been working non-stop over the winter and now it’s our turn to put all that effort on track. There will be a lot of work for me during these shakedown days, as I’ll be testing all the official riders’ bikes as well as the satellite team bikes, so there will be 10 RS-GPs in total. It will also be interesting to see a second Aprilia in action thanks to Trackhouse with Ai Ogura. There’s a lot of work ahead of us, but we’re more motivated than ever and ready for the 2025 season!.

