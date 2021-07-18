Wrong place wrong time for Husqvarna at Spring Creek National Minnesota

It was a solid day all-around for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Dean Wilson, who raced his way to a second-straight top-10 finish at Saturday’s Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota for Round 6 of the 2021 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. His teammate, Jalek Swoll, also secured a top-10 in the 250MX division with combined 12-10 scores on the day.

Wilson qualified a season-best 11th overall earlier in the day, which set him up for a favorable start in Moto 1. He captured a top-10 start in the first moto of the day and he battled around 10th all race long to ultimately secure a top-10 finish in the first moto. In Moto 2, Wilson started in seventh and he once again battled inside the top-10 all race long. He pushed hard in the final laps to come away with 10th in the race and 10th overall for the day.

“Today was one of my better days,” Wilson said. “I do wish I was a little healthier to give it a little bit more but 10th was the best I had today. My starts were good but I just need to try and get better and get my health better as well but we’ll take it and just try to keep getting better.”

250MX

Swoll began Moto 1 just outside the top-10 and he struggled to gain momentum early in the race. He eventually got into a groove and battled his way back up to a 12th place finish. In Moto 2, Swoll got off to a 17th place start and he worked his way into a top-10 position in the first five laps. Despite a chaotic race, Swoll was able to maintain a solid pace and keep it on two wheels to ultimately finish 10th in the moto and 10th overall on the day.

“Today was not so good compared to how the rest of the season was going, I’m battling some old injuries right now,” Swoll said. “We’re going to use this week for some fuel and try to come back firing at Washougal.”

Hampshire had a great start to the day, qualifying third overall in the 250MX class. He secured a top-10 start in Moto 1 and quickly charged up to eighth by the third lap, where he battled early in the race. Just after the halfway point, Hampshire picked off a couple more riders to get into sixth and he finished strong just outside the top-five. In Moto 2, he got a sixth-place start and raced just outside the top-five early on. He came together with another rider as their lines met through a corner and as a result, he was forced off-track where his rear wheel got tangled up in the sideline banners. After spending most of the race trying to untangle his bike, Hampshire had no choice but to end his day early, salvaging 13th overall with 6-38 moto finishes.

“Honestly, I felt pretty good on the bike today and I felt like we were in a lot more control,” Hampshire said. “I didn’t get great start first moto but I felt pretty solid. Second moto, I got a little bit better of a start and made some quick passes but I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. We’ll go to work this week and be better at Washougal.”

Stilez Robertson had a good start to the first moto, rounding the opening lap in seventh. He shuffled inside the top-10 early on, settling into a battle for 10th midway through the race. With a hard-fought effort, he ultimately finished 11th in Moto 1. In Moto 2, Robertson got off to a great start where he battled just outside the top-five early on. However, he ended up in the wrong place at the wrong time when he got caught up in a pileup and went down early in the race. He tried to push through but ultimately made the decision to pull off halfway through the race. Despite a tough ending, Robertson was able to salvage 15th overall with 11-35 finishes.

“First moto, I got a pretty good start and honestly just didn’t ride all that well,” Robertson said. “I got a pretty good start in Moto 2 and was running seventh and I ended up getting caught up in the pileup with RJ. I got a little banged up but I went back out and was coming forward, passing for 20th, and tipped over and another rider didn’t see me and just ran straight over me. I got some bumps and bruises but we’ll be alright and we’ll get ready and healthy for Washougal and come out swinging.”

Next Event (Round 7): July 24 – Washougal National – Washougal, Washington

Round 6 Results: Spring Creek National

250MX Results

1. Jeremy Martin (YAM) 1-1

2. Michael Mosiman (GAS) 3-2

3. Justin Cooper (YAM) 2-3

…

10. Jalek Swoll – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 12-10

13. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 6-38

15. Stilez Robertson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 11-35

450MX Results

1. Justin Barcia (GAS) 1-2

2. Eli Tomac (KAW) 3-4

3. Dylan Ferrandis (YAM) 2-5

…

10. Dean Wilson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 10-10

250MX Rider Point Standings

1. Justin Cooper – 243 points

2. Jett Lawrence – 237 points

3. Hunter Lawrence – 210 points

…

5. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 163 points

8. Jalek Swoll – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 148 points

14. Stilez Robertson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 86 points

450MX Rider Point Standings

1. Dylan Ferrandis – 262 points

2. Ken Roczen – 230 points

3. Justin Barcia – 207 points

…

12. Dean Wilson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 82 points

18. Zach Osborne – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 33 points

20. Jason Anderson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 29 points