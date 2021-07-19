Physically demanding MXGP Netherlands Round 4

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jed Beaton has claimed a highly impressive second place overall result at the MXGP of The Netherlands. Jed delivered two strong and consistent MX2 class rides to secure well-earned 2-3 results, while teammate Kay de Wolf enjoyed the GP of his young career, joining Jed on the podium in third. In the MXGP class, Arminas Jasikonis collected his first points of the season with a strong 10th overall, with Thomas Kjer Olsen close behind in 13th.

The fourth round of FIM Motocross World Championship took place in Oss, The Netherlands – a new circuit to the MXGP calendar and the first race of the season to be held on sandy terrain. With all the action taking place under warm and sunny skies, the physically demanding track ensured a challenging day of racing for all competitors.

Despite being pinched off by his rivals heading into turn one in the opening MX2 race, Jed Beaton safely completed the first lap in 12th before working his way towards the front of the field. Using a number of creative lines to move past the riders ahead, the Australian advanced into second position with five laps to go. Continuing to push hard and use his impressive forward momentum, Beaton was unable to catch eventual race winner Jago Geerts but nevertheless claimed a well-deserved runner-up result.

Enjoying a much better start in race two, Jed moved from seventh to third on lap one to find himself right behind his teammate Kay de Wolf. The 23-year-old then gave chase in search of taking control of the moto but just lost sight of the leading riders. Managing a comfortable gap over the riders behind him, Beaton maintained a strong pace to claim third in the moto to secure an impressive second-place overall result.

Racing in only his fourth ever MX2 GP, Kay de Wolf stood on the overall podium in third following highly impressive 5-2 results. In moto one, Kay crashed while challenging for fifth place and quickly remounted just inside the top-10 in ninth. Retaining his focus as the race continued, Kay charged from ninth to fifth in the final three laps to end the moto just behind Rene Hofer in fourth.

After the gate dropped for the second moto, Kay came close to claiming the holeshot and emerged from the first turn in second place. The young Dutchman then moved into the lead at the end of the opening lap and began to work on increasing his advantage. Frustratingly, a small crash relegated him to second and despite making a couple of charges to reclaim the lead throughout the race, Kay brought home his FC 250 in an impressive runner-up position.

In the MXGP class, Arminas Jasikonis enjoyed notable progress from the previous rounds of the series, claiming an impressive 10th overall at the MXGP of The Netherlands. Consistent starts in both races contributed enormously to the Lithuanian recording a strong 11-8 result on his FC 450 to secure his first points of the season.

For Arminas’ teammate, Thomas Kjer Olsen, the Dane also delivered consistent results with a 13th in race one before finishing 12th in moto two.

Competing in the EMX250 class, Maxime Grau overcame a challenging opening moto to claim 14th in race two, rewarding the youngster with seven points to add to his championship tally. Grau now lies 12th in the series standings.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing return to FIM Motocross World Championship action next weekend for the MXGP of Czech Republic on July 25.

Jed Beaton: “It was a big confidence boost today and just what I needed to get my season going. It’s been a tough start and deep down I knew I could do it. Sand isn’t really my strongest surface to race on but I’ve been putting in the work in practice and it showed today. The team has been awesome and it’s great to reward them with a podium today.”

Kay de Wolf: “It’s been an unbelievable day and to stand on the podium and lead a race at my first ever home GP is just amazing. I’m so happy and proud of myself and what I’ve achieved. For sure it was a shame to have a small crash in race two but it’s another learning experience to be up front and once I got back on my bike I could ride freely with no pressure. My team have been so supportive, and my bike is just amazing. Today has been a day that I’ll never forget. Incredible.”

Arminas Jasikonis: “I’m really happy with today and there are many positives for me to take away from here. It’s nice for me to be back near the front and also for the team as well. They have supported and believed in me so to repay them with a strong result like this is great. With the team we have been working on starts but I would say today my reactions weren’t quite where they needed to be. In race one I was able to make a lot of passes in the first few corners, which is also another positive step. From here the goal is to continue to be consistent and keep pushing and working towards the front of the field.”

Thomas Kjer Olsen: “Today wasn’t exactly what I wanted but there are plenty of positives to take away. The main one being my speed in race two. There was a crash in the first turn that I avoided, but I was caught up behind it so I started near the back. After that though my speed was really good and I made a lot of passes despite the track being a little difficult to pass on. Having the speed is important and I feel that I have that, I just need to start as close to the front like I did in Russia and then I’ll be back inside the top-10 again.”

Download high-res images from the MXGP of The Netherlands here.

Results – 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round 4

MXGP – Overall

1. Tim Gajser (Honda) 42pts; 2. Antonio Cairoli (KTM) 38; 3. Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 36… 10. Arminas Jasikonis (Husqvarna) 23; 13. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 17

MXGP – Race 1

1. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 36:28:182, 17 laps; 2. Glenn Coldenhoff (Yamaha) 36:30:745; 3. Tim Gajser (Honda) 36:33:741… 11. Arminas Jasikonis (Husqvarna) 37:31:584; 13. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 37:36:352

MXGP – Race 2

1. Antonio Cairoli (KTM) 34:37:324, 16 laps; 2. Tim Gajser (Honda) 34:41:106; 3. Jorge Prado (KTM) 34:42:897; 8. Arminas Jasikonis (Husqvarna) 35:20:245; 12. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 35:47:141

MX2 – Overall

1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 50; 2. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 42; 3. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 38

MX2 – Race 1

1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 35:07:172, 16 laps; 2. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 35:13:451; 3. Roan Van De Moosdijk (Kawasaki) 35:17:684… 5. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 35:32:042

MX2 – Race 2

1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 34:37:597, 16 laps; 2. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 34:42:771; 3. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 34:51:870

Championship Standings – After Round 4

MXGP

1. Tim Gajser (Honda) 166pts; 2. Jeffery Herlings (KTM) 143; 3. Antonio Cairoli (KTM) 143… 12. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 62; 21. Arminas Jasikonis (Husqvarna) 23

MX2

1. Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 141pts; 2. Mattia Guadagnini (KTM) 136pts; 3. Ruben Fernandez (Honda) 133… 7. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 109; 10. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 87