Yamaha bLU cRU Riders out in Force at MXGP of Trentino

The Yamaha bLU cRU is well represented at the MXGP of Trentino, with 11 riders who participated in either the 2022 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale or the YZ bLU cRU Masterclass racing in EMX125 this weekend.

Winner of the YZ125 bLU cRU category and a fully supported EMX125 ride with the JK Racing Yamaha Team, Nicolai Skovbjerg (DEN), is joined this weekend in Italy by the other five YZ125 riders selected for the YZ bLU cRU Masterclass in 2022, Mathis Barthez (FRA), Nicola Salvini (ITA) Salvador Perez (ESP), Maurizio Scollo (ITA) and Adrian Bolviken (NOR).

Also racing EMX125 at the MXGP of Trentino are 2022 YZ85 bLU cRU winner, Dani Tsankov (BUL) and 2022 YZ SuperFinale protagonists Zan Oven (SLO), Vincenzo Bove (ITA), Giorgio Orlando (ITA) and Sandro Lobo (POR).

In the first EMX125 race on Saturday afternoon, won by MJC Yamaha’s Latvian star Janis Reisulis, Salvini was the highest placed bLU cRU finisher in 10th, with Perez 12th and Scollo and Barthez inside the top 20. The gate drops for the second EMX125 race of the weekend at 09.45 today.

In 2023 the Yamaha bLU cRU program celebrates its most successful year to date, with a record number of riders aged between eight and 16 years signing up to contest the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup. Racing in either the YZ65, YZ85 or YZ125 category, the riders will compete for one of 120 places on the start gate of the 2023 YZ SuperFinale, which this year will run alongside the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France from 6-8 October. Registration for the 2024 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup will open the same weekend at www.yamaha-racing.com.

Alexandre Kowalski: Off-Road Racing Manager, Yamaha Motor Europe

“It’s fantastic to see so many bLU cRU riders racing in EMX125 this weekend, especially as six of them are the same six YZ125 riders that we selected to attend the YZ Masterclass in 2022. It shows the value of our bLU cRU program, in which riders can gain experience racing in events like the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale, before taking the next step and racing alongside the World Championship in EMX125. This year will see a record number of riders racing as part of the bLU cRU across Europe, so I expect to see even more of them on the EMX125 start gate in the near future. I wish all our bLU cRU riders the best of luck this weekend, as they take on a challenge that for most of them will be a completely new experience.”