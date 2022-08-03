Yamaha Czech Off 100 WorldSBK Victories

On Sunday at Autodrom Most, Yamaha reached its 100th victory courtesy of Toprak Razgatlıoğlu’s Superpole Race masterclass, with the reigning FIM Superbike World Champion doubling up to narrow the gap at the top of the standings.

Alongside the #1 Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK rider’s successes, Evan Bros Yamaha WorldSSP Supported Team’s Lorenzo Baldassarri enjoyed his first perfect FIM Supersport World Championship weekend.

In the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship, bLU cRU graduate Alvaro Diaz extended his standings lead, while title rival Marc Garcia dominated the opening race. Meanwhile, the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup title battle will be decided in Magny-Cours after a pair of gripping contests.

Andrea Dosoli, Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Manager, gave his view on the Czech round and the manufacturer’s 100th victory: “We had another positive weekend in the Czech Republic in front of a lot of spectators. It’s nice to see that the organisers keep improving the facility, as well as the track itself. It’s been a fantastic weekend for Yamaha, we have achieved an historical result; 100 wins in WorldSBK. I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to this.”

WorldSBK: Razgatlıoğlu Conquers Sunday’s Races

Razgatlıoğlu came out fighting during Sunday’s races, and his double victory now puts him just 38 points off the top. The Turkish rider has now won six of the last eight races, twice finishing second.

“In Most, Toprak has confirmed his performance that he had shown in Donington. He was second in Race 1, and we have seen a positive trend during the weekend, with the Pata Yamaha team constantly improving the bike to allow Toprak to fight for victory on Sunday. Toprak and his team have been able to achieve these important results for the championship, which is sure to boost his own confidence as we head into the second half of the season. It has been a difficult challenge, because Pirelli brought a different tyre selection than usual, but Toprak managed it well.”

It was another consistent weekend for Andrea Locatelli, who finished sixth in all three races. GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team’s Garrett Gerloff made a step forward, qualifying on the second row and just missing out on a comfortable sixth-place result following a tyre failure, with teammate Kohta Nozane adding points to his 2022 tally.

“Andrea has had another consistent weekend. Overall, he was just outside of where he expected and wanted to be, but the results are still positive, so he can take time over the break to be ready to fight in Magny-Cours. Garrett has clearly made a step compared to the previous races. He had a better qualifying performance, and then was very strong in Race 2. He wasn’t far from the podium and the top guys, and was catching fifth. We are disappointed that he could not get the result he deserved due to a tyre failure, but he can be proud of his performance. We have seen Kohta make a step in Most, which was evident in qualifying. He was unlucky in Race 1, but it was nice to see the reaction in Race 2, where he was able to reduce the gap to the front guys.”

WorldSSP: Baldassarri Back on Top Step of the Podium

Pole position and victories in both races, Baldassarri picked up all 50 points on offer to reignite his championship challenge, while Steven Odendaal marked his return with a podium.

The GMT94 Yamaha WorldSSP Supported Team were narrowly denied a podium for Jules Cluzel fill-in Valentin Debise, while Andy Verdoia wasn’t able to take advantage of his strong fifth-place in qualifying due to misfortune.

“It has been a thrilling weekend for the WorldSSP riders. Congratulations to Evan Bros Yamaha rider Lorenzo, who scored two victories. In Race 1, he pulled away and enjoyed a big gap over the other competitors and on Sunday, he managed to get P1 after a tight fight at the front. I’d also like to congratulate Steven, the 2021 vice-champion came back and did well to get third. We’ve seen good progress by our bLU cRU rider Andy, who qualified well and we were expecting strong results, but he was unfortunate to be hit in Turn 1. Valentin, his teammate this weekend, was fighting for the podium in Race 1 and it was nice to see him perform well straight away. Clearly, we can see that the competition is getting close, with more brands fighting for the win, but again our Yamaha R6 riders succeeded.”

WorldSSP300: Diaz Extends Championship Lead, Garcia Wins

Garcia was back to winning ways with a dominant performance in Race 1, but with third and second-place finishes, Diaz moved further clear in the championship. Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup graduate Humberto Maier also achieved his best qualifying in second, fighting in the lead group alongside Iker Garcia Abella and Matteo Vannucci.

“It was a great weekend for the Blue riders in WorldSSP300, especially for Marc, who rode a fantastic race on Saturday, and Alvaro. He scored two very important podiums that allows him to extend his lead in the standings. We saw a great performance from our Cup graduate Humberto, who was in the fight for the podium after his front row start, with Iker also involved in the lead battle. We are glad to see that the Cup is proving to be a racing program that’s able to develop fast riders.”

Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup: Valentim vs Bergamini for the Final

Brazil’s Gustavo Manso scored his maiden win in a hard-fought Race 1, with Devis Bergamini keeping his title hopes alive after taking victory in Race 2. Standings leader Enzo Valentim produced another strong weekend though, with a pair of second-place results seeing him move 41 points clear.

Indonesia’s Wahyu Nugroho (Race 1) and Poland’s Jurand Kusmierczyk (Race 2) also added to the emotions, taking silverware for the first time.

“We saw thrilling races again in the Cup. Congratulations to both Gustavo and Devis on their victories, but also to Valentim, who has been able to extend his leadership with one round to go. The gap behind is big but I’m sure that Devis will do his best, as he has done all year, to take the fight to him. We also had two new young riders achieving a podium, Wahyu and Jurand, who were really impressive during this round. We look forward to seeing what will happen at Magny-Cours, where the 2022 winner will be decided, earning them a supported ride in WorldSSP300 for next season.”